What type of cancer does Floor Jansen have? Support pours in as Nightwish singer reveals diagnosis

Nightwish lead vocalist Floor Jansen has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In a letter addressed to her fans, Jansen said that she was diagnosed a little over two weeks ago and will undergo surgery to remove the tumor.

Giving details about her condition, the singer wrote:

“My prognosis is very good. It seems to be a non-aggressive cancer, which seems to not have spread. I will keep my breast. And I will be cancer free after this surgery, plus a local radiation treatment that will take place three months after this surgery, hopefully.”

She added that she will "know more after the surgery to see if this positive prognosis stands.”

“The word cancer is a shocker. All that you found important in life before this diagnosis changes radically within minutes. Now I just want to be healthy again. I want to see my daughter grow into a woman; I want to live!”

Fans send love and support to Floor Jansen as Nightwish vocalist reveals diagnosis

Floor Jansen's fans took to Twitter to express their support for the singer. Some fans wished her a speedy recovery and asserted that she will bounce back to normalcy, just like she had recovered from Covid earlier.

Floor Jansen encourages women to get mammogram checkups

In her letter, the singer encouraged women to get regular screenings. She also said that she would be back on the road if all goes as planned. She wrote,

“The scariest part of this diagnosis is that I thought I was healthy! I didn’t feel the cancer, I didn’t know it was there until I, as a 40+ woman, went to a standard mammogram checkup. Something many countries offer, for free even for the lucky ones.”

She further stated that a mammogram is "lifesaving" and that every man should remind the females in his life to go and get checked.

“A mammogram is lifesaving! It’s uncomfortable and you might think that you won’t have something in your breasts anyway but GO!” she said. “And for the men reading this: remind your wife, girlfriend, mother, sister to go and get checked. Even without the luxury I as a western woman experience with free mammogram checkups: GO!”

On an optimistic note, she concluded her letter by saying,

"If all goes as planned, I will be up and running in time for the European tour with NIGHTWISH, that will start on the 20th of November! And I am optimistic since my prognosis is good! I promise to take good care of myself. I will be off the grid for a while to focus on myself."

More about NightWish's lead vocalist

Floor Jansen made her live debut as the frontman of Nightwish on October 1, 2012, at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington, after the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon, left the band.

As Nightwish's lead vocalist, Jansen received two number-one albums in Finland and the top five albums in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Before joining Nightwish, Jansen was the lead vocalist of the symphonic metal band After Forever in 1997 when she joined the band at the age of 16. They disbanded in 2009.

