"Just wanted to be on TV"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans slam Scott for betraying Lidia

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise (season 3, epsiode 7), Scott tried to break up with Lidia under the pretense that he was having communication problems with her. However, he later confessed that his ex-girlfriend reached out to him two weeks ago. After just a couple of days of arriving in the Dominican Republic, Scott showed his true colors in front Lidia by accepting that he was still in contact with his ex-girlfriend but said that he still wanted to be friends with the former.

Initially, he said that he could not even talk to Lidia, who does not know English and just speaks Spanish, and later asked for a translator to explain the situation to her. Lidia was shocked by this as Scott had said earlier that he did not care about their language barrier and knew that there was another reason for this sudden break-up.

Scott said that his father always taught him to be honest so he told Lidia that he wanted to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend, who is in Colombia. Lidia had told Scott not to come if he was interested in dating another woman and asked him his real reason for coming the Dominican Republic.

Scott confessed that he did not want to "throw away" their last year of dating so he decided to come.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans were shocked by Scott's betrayal and felt that he came to the Dominican Republic just to be on national television.

JazzE @iAmGorJazz I’m convinced Scott just wanted to be on TV.. #90DayFiance I’m convinced Scott just wanted to be on TV.. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans think Scott's ex-girlfriend just wants his money

Lidia's daughter Nicole was doubtful of Scott's intentions when he revealed previously that he had dated a young 29-year-old girl from Colombia in the past and had sent $17,000 to her before she ghosted him.

She wanted to ask him more questions about the same as he had never sent any gifts to her mother.

Now, Scott wants to date her again and 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans still think that she is after his money, saying that he deserved the upcoming "heartbreak."

They also slammed him for breaking Lidia's heart and felt that he just wanted to sleep with her.

Crazy Dog Lady @toots953 #90DayFianceLoveInParadise The 29 yr old that ghosted you after getting a bunch of money from you is back after over a year???? Seriously, Scott?? You deserve the heartbreak that is coming your way. #90dayfiance The 29 yr old that ghosted you after getting a bunch of money from you is back after over a year???? Seriously, Scott?? You deserve the heartbreak that is coming your way. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise https://t.co/lllYDEYpLZ

Sylverado @sylvieroux Scott is trash! He prefers his sugar baby that called him back. #90dayfiance Scott is trash! He prefers his sugar baby that called him back. #90dayfiance https://t.co/FpHrsESX3H

Jewmaican @ErickaB99508680 #loveinparadiee Scott Liz is back to get more money , that seventeen grand ran out #90dayfiance #90dayfiance loveinparadise Scott Liz is back to get more money , that seventeen grand ran out #90dayfiance #loveinparadiee #90dayfianceloveinparadise https://t.co/WPLKlXTD4x

jessica🍵 @jessica_guzzo While I appreciate scott being honest, he shouldve told lidia before he went to the Dominican Republic. At least that way, lidia couldve made a decision if she wanted him there or not. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance LoveInParadise While I appreciate scott being honest, he shouldve told lidia before he went to the Dominican Republic. At least that way, lidia couldve made a decision if she wanted him there or not. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise

I feel sorry for Lidia🤗

Scott...sir I have seen some Pricks in my life, but You are the Cactus. #90DayFiance LoveInParadiseI feel sorry for Lidia🤗Scott...sir I have seen some Pricks in my life, but You are the Cactus. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise I feel sorry for Lidia🤗 Scott...sir I have seen some Pricks in my life, but You are the Cactus.

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 #90dayfianceloveinparadise Scott spare us the details and go back home this was a waste of everyone’s time #90DayFiance Scott spare us the details and go back home this was a waste of everyone’s time #90DayFiance #90dayfianceloveinparadise

Nicole will confront Scott in the next episode

Lidia could not understand why Scott was suddenly getting so frustrated with their language barrier. He asked for some help in translation, as he was done using apps, and said that he still wanted to be friends with Lidia after breaking up. Lidia felt that he should not have come to her country in the first place.

Nicole calls Scott a "pathetic man" in the next week's promo and will talk to him about his betrayal.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise every Monday at 8 pm ET.

