90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 cast list: Meet the 6 couples

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is back with new couples and new tropical destinations. The third season of the popular show will premiere on TLC on Monday, April 17 at 8 pm ET. Like previous seasons, the show will feature couples where one partner is American and the other one is from a foreign country. They will look to start their lives in a popular destination.

The six couples to feature in the upcoming series are:

Carlos and VaLentine (Also seen in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2)

Juan and Jessica

Scott and Lidia

Matt and Ana

Jordan and Everton

April and Valentine

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will feature new couples

Carlos and VaLentine

47-year-old VaLentine and 29-year-old Carlos will walk down the aisle in the new season. They were also seen in 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise season 2 and will have to face some new issues as they deal with their exes.

Carlos identifies as gay but is bisexual. He explains to his partner in the trailer that he just likes a girl but there's nothing going on between him and her.

Juan and Jessica

Jessica and Juan (both 29 years old) met on a Caribbean cruise two years ago. Juan was working on the ship while Jessica was on vacation. She will now head to Colombia with her two young sons. She is also pregnant with a third child.

However, they won’t be enjoying their vacation for long as Juan has to go to a bartending gig on a cruise ship for six months, while Jessica starts her new life.

Scott and Lidia

Dominican Republic resident Lidia is known for being a cast member of The Family Chantel and will be seen dating a 51-year-old bodybuilder named Scott. They started their long-distance relationship online one year ago and will meet for the first time in person in front of the camera. They don’t speak the same language, which might cause problems in their relationship.

As seen in the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise trailer, Scott and Lidia’s daughter will also get into a fight over their communication barrier.

Matt and Ana

36-year-old Matthew met Ana, who is 27, on a dating app and got engaged to her just 10 days after meeting in person. They are going to enjoy a tropical vacation together but Matthew’s insecurities might ruin things for them.

They also have some religious differences, which might complicate their relationship.

Jordan and Everton

48-year-old Everton and 38-year-old Jordan fell in love 12 years ago and have been in a long-distance relationship ever since. Now, Jordan is moving to Jamaica to be with Everton with hopes of taking their relationship to the next level. The pair will have to navigate money struggles, exes, and possible cheating.

In the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise trailer, Everton confesses that he was giving away Jordan’s money to another woman.

April and Valentine

38-year-old April and 26-year-old Valentine have a huge age gap between them. They met each other when April was traveling in the Dominican Republic and do not speak the same language. An ex-boyfriend of April is involved in her business, which might cause trouble in their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will air on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Each episode will be an hour long and will be uploaded to Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

