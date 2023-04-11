Who did Bonnie Somerville play on FRIENDS? Character explored as actress gets married

Bonnie Somerville, known for playing Mona in the eighth season of the popular sitcom Friends, tied the knot with the love of her life Dave McClain on April 8, 2023. The ceremony took place at the California-based Hummingbird Nest Ranch, with McClain's sister officiating the wedding.

Somerville's mother, Maureen, accompanied her down the aisle with the soundtrack of Out of Africa playing in the background. After the rituals, a cocktail hour was organized, where the menu featured items like grilled cheese sandwiches, pigs in a blanket, mini tomato soup cups, and more.

The couple then danced to Ember Island's cover of Umbrella and planned a mini-musical performance for the guests.

Bonnie Somerville is known for her performance as Ross' girlfriend, Mona, in Friends

Bonnie Somerville appeared as Mona in the eighth season of Friends as Ross' girlfriend. They were romantically linked after Ross realized that Rachel was pregnant with his child.

When Ross requested that Rachel move in together because of the baby, he and Mona separated. Mona's relationship with Ross features a lot of unfortunate coincidences, like Ross giving her a key to his apartment and is later forced to change the locks. Mona later discovered on Valentine's Day that Ross and Rachel had moved in together.

Ross was in a relationship with a few girls throughout the show, and Mona was his sixth girlfriend. Mona also technically manipulated Ross into a conversation where she tried to prove that they were serious as a couple. Mona's job at Allesandro's was never revealed, but she spent a lot of time with Monica to score a wedding invitation.

Bonnie Somerville and Dave McClain's relationship timeline

Bonnie Somerville and Dave McClain first met on a dating app (Image via dave_mcclain/Instagram)

Bonnie Somerville and Dave McClain first met on the dating app Bumble. She said that she was filming for Blue Bloods at the time, and while checking into the app, she tried to explain to one of her co-stars how such dating apps work. She added that some random individual texted her then, and she replied. She continued:

"We texted, then moved to an hour and a half call, then I got back to LA, we went out for our first date and that was that! I knew right away he was the one."

Somerville admitted that she had given up on finding true love before she met Dave. She stated that she was fine with the thought of being alone.

"After seeing all my friends get married years ago, and have children, and many failed relationships, and bad decisions, I made peace with the fact I might never meet 'the one.' And then I met Dave."

Bonnie Somerville said that she and Dave had already experienced a lot before meeting each other and that Dave was already married once in the past. She revealed that she and Dave got engaged after eight months.

Somerville is famous for her performances in shows like In-Laws, Kitchen Confidential, Cashmere Mafia, Golden Boy, and more.

Poll : 0 votes