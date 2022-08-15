"Not them giving Black Mirror writers free material": The Right Stuff dating app hilariously trolled ahead of launch 

A dating app, known as The Right Stuff, designed exclusively for Republicans, is set to launch in the U.S. The app is backed by conservative tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Ryann McEnany, the sister of Trump’s former White House press secretary and now Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, recently starred in the promotional video.

The dating app is meant to be an interactive platform exclusively for conservatives. The tagline for the right-wing only platform reads:

“If you’re single and not on this app, you ain’t conservative!”

Following the announcement of the new dating app, netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious memes about the invite-only platform, expressing their displeasure. One Twitter user wrote,

"Not them giving Black Mirror writers free material"

The site is meant to compete with dating app giants such as Tinder and Hinge. McEnany describes the app as follows:

“all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you.”

The Fox News host's sister also said in the promotional video:

“We're sorry that you've had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people that don't see the world our way: the right way.”

She also revealed that there are “no pronouns necessary” while creating one’s profile on the "anti-woke" platform. There are only two genders for one to choose from : men or women.

The video also showcased McEnany creating her own The Right Stuff profile and adding images of herself alongside Trump.

Netizens react to The Right Stuff dating app

Internet users were horrified by the app's coming into being. Several people expressed concern that women would be unable to find suitable options for themselves. Many images of white men flooded the platform as netizens predicted who would sign up to be a part of the platform.

As The Right Stuff gained traction online, netizens couldn't believe the platform was real. Many people thought it was an elaborate SNL skit.

Here are a few comments about the platform:

Randy @RandyHeyyyy Preview of new maga dating app The Right Stuff 🥴 Preview of new maga dating app The Right Stuff 🥴 https://t.co/DddDKqVkAG

🇺🇸 ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 @__Arthur_Dent__ @RonFilipkowski Imagine as a woman going on a dating app filled with entitled men who who have a hard time accepting "no" and dealing with rejection @RonFilipkowski Imagine as a woman going on a dating app filled with entitled men who who have a hard time accepting "no" and dealing with rejection

Michelle Cunningham @MickeyNC1973 @CitizenFreePres Am I the only one who thought this was a joke - as in an SNL commercial? “The Right Stuff,” of course meaning “The White Stuff.” I literally laughed out loud - it’s even funnier now that I know it’s real. A nice respite from worrying about the end of our Democracy… @CitizenFreePres Am I the only one who thought this was a joke - as in an SNL commercial? “The Right Stuff,” of course meaning “The White Stuff.” I literally laughed out loud - it’s even funnier now that I know it’s real. A nice respite from worrying about the end of our Democracy…

When will The Right Stuff be released?

The platform is expected to make its debut in September. According to Business Insider, Peter Thiel invested 1.5 million into the platform, which is partly run by Trump’s former advisor John McEntee. Speaking about the platform, the latter told Axios:

“Conservatives deserve an easy way to connect.”

Any woman who joins The Right Stuff will be given access to a free premium subscription if they also invite their friends to the platform. Men are required to pay for additional features on the platform.

The website also has a unique way of introducing people to each other. One must post a date and time on their profile and wait while fellow conservatives find their way to you.

The platform announced that they are currently catering only to heteros*xual individuals, however, they might expand into encouraging same-s*x relationships in the future.

Speaking about the necessity of the platform, company founder and CEO John Driscoll of Naked Development, an app developer and creative agency which is developing the dating app, said in a video:

“What's happening is people are generally not very much on the conservative side on dating apps. And so people are finding this to be a big problem. Some people will want to be on this."

The only Republican-allowed site comes after the launch of Trump’s TRUTH app. The former president released his own version of Twitter after he was banned from major social media networks including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

