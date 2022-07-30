WATCH: Video of Ted Cruz fist bumping fellow Republicans after blocking the PACT Act leaves internet livid

A video showing Texas Senator Ted Cruz fist bumping Montana Senator Steve Daines and other Republicans shortly after blocking the PACT Act went viral online.

On Wednesday, the 'Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act' was blocked by the Senate after 42 Republicans voted against the burn pits bill, which fell short of the total 60 votes required for it to pass.

Even though many Republicans supported it just weeks ago.



Senate Democrats @SenateDems

Senate Republicans BLOCKED the #PACTAct , critical health care for veterans with illness caused by toxic burn pits.Even though many Republicans supported it just weeks ago.And they celebrated.

The 42 Republicans against the decision reportedly included 25 GOP members who previously voted for the bill in June. However, the Senate had to call for a re-vote after the House made technical changes to the bill.

The passing of the PACT act would have allowed veterans exposed to toxic environments like burn pits or radiation during military service to access better healthcare facilities.

However, Senator Pat Toomey, who led the opposition to the bill, dubbed the act a "budgetary gimmick" and claimed that it would create a "slush fund."

Shortly after the PACT Act was blocked, several citizens and prominent activists called out GOP members for voting against the bill. Moreover, footage showing Republicans celebrating the decision inside the Senate left some people enraged.

Twitter reacts to Ted Cruz fist bumping video after blocking the PACT act

The blocking of the PACT act has left several people across the US disappointed. Social media users were angered after a video of Ted Cruz fist bumping Republicans surfaced online.

Many also took to Twitter to slam the senator and other members for allegedly celebrating the event of blocking the PACT act:

Absolutely shameful.



DNC War Room @DNCWarRoom

Why did Montana GOP Senator @SteveDaines fist bump Ted Cruz after both of them voted AGAINST a bill to give health care to combat veterans?Absolutely shameful.

MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch This is the fist bump everyone needs to be talking about.



MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch This is the fist bump everyone needs to be talking about.

Ted Cruz and fellow Republicans celebrating after blocking a bill to help toxin-exposed veterans survive.

Tristan Snell @TristanSnell Ted Cruz gives a fist bump to support veterans dying of cancer.



Tristan Snell @TristanSnell Ted Cruz gives a fist bump to support veterans dying of cancer.

Jason Kander @JasonKander Patriotic Americans don't fist bump their pals after blocking vet healthcare, @TedCruz.

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes

In 2017, Ted Cruz said he was "a passionate believer that every veteran should have the right to see any doctor" they choose because they earned it.Today, Cruz did a fist bump celebration after voting to block care from veterans exposed to toxins. #RepublicansKillVeterans

Ted Cruz getting a fist bump after he votes against a bill to help veterans impacted by burn pits & toxic chemicals.



That’s what.



It’s emblematic of the moral depravity of the GOP.



Jennifer Bennon @jennobenno

You want to know what's wrong with the GOP?Ted Cruz getting a fist bump after he votes against a bill to help veterans impacted by burn pits & toxic chemicals.That's what.It's emblematic of the moral depravity of the GOP.
#Fresh
#wtpBLUE

Oldwhitewomen @Oldwomen323 Wait? Did my Senator just fist bump in happiness over not passing legislation for vets dying of cancer? Really @tedcruz ?

Richard Hine @richardhine Everything you need to know about today's @GOP , captured on video: Steve Daines and Ted Cruz fist-bump to celebrate blocking critical health care for veterans with illness caused by toxic burn pits.

Ken Olin @kenolin1 I can’t believe @tedcruz ruined the fist bump for the rest of us. I can’t believe @tedcruz ruined the fist bump for the rest of us.

As reactions continued to pour in online, a spokesperson for Cruz told Newsweek that the senator supports the PACT act but voted against the bill as the latest version contained alleged "irresponsible Democratic provision":

“Senator Cruz is a strong supporter of the PACT Act and our nation's veterans. However, this version of the PACT Act contains an irresponsible Democratic provision allowing Congress to recklessly spend an additional $400 billion on programs totally unrelated to our veterans”

The spokesperson also mentioned that Cruz was working with his Republican colleagues to advance the bill while removing the provision. They also claimed that Democrats were allegedly aware of the concerns before the vote but refused to fix the bill, causing the current stalling of the act.

They added that Democrats should work with Republicans to "fix this issue" and "to prevent inflationary spending" so that the PACT Act can quickly be changed into law.

Jon Stewart calls out Ted Cruz over blocking of PACT Act

Jon Stewart called out Ted Cruz for celebrating the blocking of the PACT Act (Image via Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Comedian and activist Jon Stewart has been an active voice advocating in favor of the PACT Act for several years. In the wake of the blocking of this bill, Stewart slammed Republicans for voting against the act during a speech at the Capitol.

The activist also spoke to MSNBC's Willie Geist during an appearance on Morning Joe and slammed Ted Cruz for celebrating the blocking of the bill:

“I want you to fact-check that while I am sitting here. Did Ted Cruz and all those other Republicans who voted yes on this bill and then switched their vote to no, was that the provision of how the bill was paid for when they voted yes?”

Meanwhile, Cruz reportedly spoke to TMZ at an airport and dubbed Stewart "quite funny" for his stance on the situation. The senator also accused the Democrats of conducting a "budgetary trick" by attempting to make "discretionary" spending and to "mandatory" by pushing the bill forward.

Jon Stewart further addressed Ted Cruz's comments and said his accusations were "inaccurate" and "not true":

“Now I’m not a big-city, Harvard-educated lawyer but I can read. It’s always been mandatory spending, so the government can’t just cut off their funding at any point. No trick, no gimmick, been there the whole f***ing time.”

The Daily Show alum concluded his argument by mocking Ted Cruz's fist bumping clip for celebrating with his colleagues after "removing those same veterans' benefits and healthcare for toxic wounds."

