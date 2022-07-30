What is CLM? Meaning explained as Erobb viewers spam Will Smith's apology video to Chris Rock 

On July 29, Will Smith posted an apology video to Chris Rock after the infamous Oscars slap earlier this year. The former had disappeared from the limelight for months and has now returned. Since the video went online yesterday, netizens have flooded his YouTube comment section applauding him for his genuine apology.

Some Erobb221 fans have also humorously extended their support to the King Richard actor by commenting CLM under the video. The term CLM is used to indicate a weak man.

Oh no no no no LMAO I looked up Will Smith's apology video and some of the top comments I see end with #CLM Oh no no no no LMAO I looked up Will Smith's apology video and some of the top comments I see end with #CLM Oh no no no no LMAO

In his video, which had amassed over 1.7 million views on YouTube at the time of writing this article, Will Smith revealed that Chris Rock had declined to speak to him after he reached out. He said:

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you.”

The 53-year-old actor also apologized to Chris Rock’s mother and brother, saying:

“I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did, and that was one of the things about that moment I just didn’t realize – and I wasn’t thinking – but how many people got hurt in that moment.”

Will added:

“Tony Rock was my man and this is probably irreparable.”

The actor also explained why he did not apologize to Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for winning the best actor award, admitting that he was “fogged out by that point.”

Smith further went on to apologize to his family for creating a spectacle, and also to his fellow nominees for tarnishing “your moment.”

Why is “CLM” flooding Will Smith’s comment section?

BENJXXM @benjxxm I just saw the Will Smith apology video and the comments is full with #CLM what does that mean? I just saw the Will Smith apology video and the comments is full with #CLM what does that mean?

The abbreviation “CLM” took over the comment section under Will Smith’s video, which left netizens confused. A few comments online read:

“PROUD TO SAY WE’RE IN THIS TOGETHER CLM” -Boifurne/YouTube

“CLM I STAND WITH EMONEY” -OOOFS/YouTube

“KEEP YOUR HEAD UP KING CLM IS A LIFESTYLE” -Boifurne/YouTube

AlienPls @AlienPls__ Erobb viewers are spamming Will Smith's apology vid with cuck/CLM messages. I'm crying Erobb viewers are spamming Will Smith's apology vid with cuck/CLM messages. I'm crying 😭😭😭 https://t.co/kKYApJvwQk

When the “CLM” abbreviation is elaborated, it stands for “Cucks Lives Matter.”

Cuck refers to a weak man and by commenting CLM, netizens were asking fellow internet users to support Will Smith despite him having a moment of weakness onstage during the Academy Awards.

Netizens who used the slang could also be implying that the actor is weak for resorting to drastic actions because his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was displeased with the joke.

The term “CLM” is predominantly used by popular Twitch streamer Erobb221. The internet personality is best known for streaming his League of Legends and PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds games. He created his own account on the platform in 2014.

The 26-year-old studied sports management at Culver-Stockton College and has since become a well-known Twitch streamer. The Missouri-native has amassed over 387,059 followers on Twitch with over 11.6 million stream views.

What did Chris Rock say about the infamous Oscars slap?

On July 24, at a New Jersey stand-up show where he performed alongside Kevin Hart, Chris Rock reassured fans that he was "not a victim." The 57 year old comedian said:

“Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face”

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith also addressed the Academy Awards drama in a Red Table Talk episode. She said that she hopes that the two “intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal” and “reconcile” following the shocking Oscars moment.

