What did Columbus Short say about FTX? Twitch money problems claim explained in wake of DJ's untimely death

American actor Columbus Short recently suggested that Stephen "Twitch" Boss was having financial problems that led to his untimely death.

On December 15, the 40-year-old personality took to his Instagram handle to post a now-deleted video, where he pitched a theory that Boss invested heavily into "something" that took away his entire life savings.

Nikkiii Nacole 🥰🦻🏾💋 @makeupbyshack So #columbusshort is speaking on #ftx and possible reason #twitch may have committed unaliving himself. Not sure but what I do know from reports it was said he left his home abruptly. I believe him going to a hotel was so his family wouldn’t see it. Ur thoughts. So #columbusshort is speaking on #ftx and possible reason #twitch may have committed unaliving himself. Not sure but what I do know from reports it was said he left his home abruptly. I believe him going to a hotel was so his family wouldn’t see it. Ur thoughts. https://t.co/ICmkceejs2

Short said:

“You don’t know what people are going through. You know, people made investments. People knew a lot of things. This is just a theory … people are awful. Twitch was amazing … is still amazing. His legacy shall live on. But, what if you invest in something that took your whole life savings? Possibly. Yeah, it gets rough.”

Based on Twitch's Instagram handle, the late 40-year-old star followed some accounts related to cryptocurrency which led to the birth of the popular online theory.

The unsubstantiated claims suggested that the deceased star lost his money in cryptocurrency after the now-defunct company FTX announced its bankruptcy.

Twitter reacts to Columbus Short's theory on Twitch's demise

After Columbus Short's theory went viral on the internet, Twitterati was furious. Several users criticized Short's unverified theory and called him out for being insensitive towards Boss and his family. Others called him a "loser" and asked him to keep his thoughts to himself.

I just find it funny…… @no_dahling #ColumbusShort needs to be stomped in his damn yard. Speaking on something that he knows zero about and is none of his business 🤬. #ColumbusShort needs to be stomped in his damn yard. Speaking on something that he knows zero about and is none of his business 🤬.

TheeMarketingMamí @WizMonifaaa Columbus short is the LAST mf to speak on anything. The fact he tried to say that about twitch is disgusting. Loser Columbus short is the LAST mf to speak on anything. The fact he tried to say that about twitch is disgusting. Loser

✨✨Shayyy✨✨ @MissMamasShayyy Columbus short go to hell ! That man just passed away and you saying the reason why. Well your THOUGHTS on why. YOU need to worry about going to jail every week for DV ! Columbus short go to hell ! That man just passed away and you saying the reason why. Well your THOUGHTS on why. YOU need to worry about going to jail every week for DV !

k. jai🔮✨ @hellokeah won’t rt, however that insensitive video of irrelevant Columbus Short (with that stupid elf ear filter) in light of twitch’s passing is just disgusting and unnecessary. have some shame! won’t rt, however that insensitive video of irrelevant Columbus Short (with that stupid elf ear filter) in light of twitch’s passing is just disgusting and unnecessary. have some shame!

justasisterfromthechi @justasisterfro2 Columbus Short should keep his opinions to himself Columbus Short should keep his opinions to himself

Paris Amore @LexxBe_Honestt Columbus Short has been unnecessary since he was removed from Scandal. Columbus Short has been unnecessary since he was removed from Scandal.

timid soul. @mojitololito Columbus Short crazy self is claiming Twitch killed himself after losing his entire life savings in an investment gone bad… if true that is very sad. Money is the root of all evil, truly. Columbus Short crazy self is claiming Twitch killed himself after losing his entire life savings in an investment gone bad… if true that is very sad. Money is the root of all evil, truly.

Sources denied the theory of Twitch's financial problems

After the theory that Stephen Boss took his own life due to bad investments and financial problems, sources with direct knowledge told news outlet TMZ that the claims are "false."

According to sources, the former So You Think You Can Dance star was not in any financial trouble and didn't experience any hardship that led him to take the unfortunate step. Law enforcement also revealed that Twitch's family made no mention of any issues with money.

Famed dancer Stephen Boss was found dead in the Oak Tree Motel room on December 13 at around 11.15 am. Reportedly, he died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot.

According to the Daily Mail, the motel workers stated that a maid found his body in the motel bathroom after he failed to check out on time.

They also said that Boss had shot himself in the head but no one heard the gunshot since the motel is located on a busy street.

"He went into his room, and he never came out. At 11.15 am on Tuesday the maid opened the door to check on the room. There was his stuff in there but no one there. She checked the bathroom, and there was blood everywhere. She was very scared. This is the first time anything like that has happened here. We called 911, they told us to check his pulse but there was nothing."

Several celebrities, including his longtime friend Ellen DeGeneres, paid tribute to the deceased personality.

