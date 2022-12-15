"I loved him with all of my heart": Stephen Twitch Boss and Ellen friendship explored as talk show host shared emotional tribute

American comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres paid an emotional tribute to her longtime friend and former colleague, late DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

On December 14, the 64-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of the two embracing alongside a heartfelt caption.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Stephen Twitch Boss recently passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot. He was found dead on December 13 at the the Oak Tree Motel in Los Angeles at around 11.15 am.

As per the Daily Mail, staffers informed the publication that a maid discovered his body in the hotel bathroom while doing a welfare check after he did not check out of the room on time.

Stephen Boss was associated with Ellen DeGeneres' show for eight years

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss joined Ellen DeGeneres' titular talk show in 2014 and quickly rose to fame. He often used to fill in as a host for Ellen and became a co-executive producer of the show from 2020 till it ended in 2022.

In May 2022 when Ellen's talk show was getting concluded, the Finding Dory star gave a special tribute to tWitch and shared how they first crossed paths and developed a bond, stating:

"Over a decade ago, I met someone who changed my life, and our show. I'm talking about you, tWitch. I love you so much and it's been an emotional week. You always make me smile and laugh. We put together a little something together just to say how much we all love you here."

Discussing their bond in a pre-recorded video of herself, Ellen revealed her favorite moments spent with him.

"Whenever he's not here—for whatever reason—it's just different. I mean, I count on him to look over at and make silly jokes. He's my pal. He's my sidekick. We have this connection, just looking over and he makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh."

She added that they say "I love you" to each other every day after the show ends.

"We both say, ‘Love you.' He says, ‘Love you much,' and I say, ‘Love you.' So, he's never gonna be out of my life. He's always gonna be a part of my life."

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was in the entertainment industry for a few years before joining the popular talk show.

He appeared on several competition shows before bagging the runner-up position in 2008 on the reality show, So You Think You Can Dance. He later came as a judge in an All-Star season, and also hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings with his wife, Allison Holker.

