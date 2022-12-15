How did Stephen Twitch Boss meet his wife? Allison Holker's relationship with late DJ explored

American dancer Stephen Twitch Boss died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at the age of 40.

His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news of his demise in a statement issued to People Magazine on Wednesday. The 34-year-old stated:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss, who rose to fame by filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, left behind Holker and his three kids, Weslie, Zaia, and Maddox.

Stephen Twitch Boss and Allison Holker's relationship explored

Stephen Twitch Boss and Allison Holker first crossed each other's paths in 2006 at a party. In an interview with Dance Spirit, Boss revealed that he and his wife met at Ivan Koumaev's party, but she "doesn't remember at all!"

The duo then met and appeared on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance but did not initiate anything until the season's wrap party.

Allison Holker told People Magazine:

"There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day. And we never looked back."

In May 2012, the duo made their red carpet appearance together and officially declared their relationship. The next year, they appeared together on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars.

In June 2013, Stephen Twitch Boss got down on one knee and popped the big question to Holker. The duo got engaged.

They tied the knot in December 2013 at their friend Nigel Lythgoe's winery in Paso Robles, California. He also became a stepfather to Weslie, Allison's daughter from her previous relationship.

Boss and Holker performed a hip-hop dance routine on Justin Bieber's Somebody to Love. While speaking to Us Weekly in 2020, Allison revealed the importance of dance in their relationship.

“We always end up smiling and laughing with each other [while dancing]. No matter what’s happening in the day, we know we can check in with each other and dance and it kind of makes everything go away, and it’s so much better.”

Soon after, Boss and Allison Holker expanded their family and welcomed their first child, a son named Maddox, in March 2016.

Allison announced her second pregnancy with Boss soon after. While speaking to Us Magazine just months before giving birth in 2019, she stated:

“Both of our children are so excited. Maddox is still, I think, figuring out what is really going on with the whole scenario. We keep saying that there’s going to be a new baby. He talks to the baby.”

In November 2019, Allison Holker gave birth to the couple's second child, a daughter named Zaia.

Stephen Twitch Boss passed away just three days after he celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with Holker.

Poll : 0 votes