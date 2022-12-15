Bizarre Ellen conspiracy theory takes over internet in wake of Stephen Boss Twitch and Anne Heche deaths 

DJ Stephen Twitch Boss, choreographer, DJ and co-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show sadly passed away on Tuesday. The talk show regular shockingly died by suicide. Since his death, several conspiracy theories surrounding his and Anne Heche’s death have gone viral online.

DJ Stephen Twitch Boss shot himself dead in a Los Angeles hotel. Police also confirmed that there were no signs of “foul play” in his death. Confirming his passing, his wife Allison Holker said in a statement to People magazine:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of out family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Another friend and ex-girlfriend of Ellen DeGeneres also passed away earlier this year. Actor Anne Heche passed away in August after a devastating car crash in Los Angeles. It was also found that drugs were present in her system at the time of her death.

Conspiracy theories relating Anne Heche’s and Twitch's death to Ellen DeGeneres explored

Several internet users found it strange that two acquaintances of the talk-show host passed away in the same year. Many pointed fingers towards Ellen DeGeneres being behind their deaths, despite autopsies stating otherwise.

Several Twitter users believe that Ellen DeGeneres is responsible for Twitch’s death. Twitter user @ajennasurprise took to the social media platform to tweet:

“I even heard the conspiracy that today was 332 or 322 (some satanic numerology number thing??) days since Ellen’s birthday so that’s the proof that she had him killed.”

Many conspired that Ellen DeGeneres and the Illuminati were behind the dancer’s death.

However, it seems like the two were on good terms. While DeGeneres faced immense backlash for allegedly creating a toxic workplace on her show, Twitch seemingly showed support. Speaking about the same, he said in a 2020 interview:

“Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint there’s been love.”

As speculation of DeGeneres having a role in Twitch’s death surfaced online, some netizens slammed the conspirators. Many criticized them for showing no “empathy” towards Twitch’s unexpected death. Others also wished that netizens would open a conversation about mental health awareness rather than conspiring about him being murdered or sacrificed.

Since Anne Heche also knew DeGeneres from their three-year long relationship, many speculated that the latter had something to do with the Six Days, Seven Nights actress’ death as well.

Conspiracy theories about Anne Heche’s death explored

Shortly after her death, a Twitter user conspired that she died in the fiery car crash because she was working on a movie about Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking ring. Netizens opined that she was murdered to cover up the truth about the billionaire who died by hanging himself in prison.

Another conspiracy theory went viral on QAnon in relation to Heche’s death. In the same, influencer Liz Crokin claimed that Heche, who had publicly supported Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, was killed. Crokin claimed that she may have had crucial insider knowledge about Heard.

However, neither of these conspiracy theories holds significant evidence to back them up.

