Where did Jessica Parsons meet her partner Juan? Relationship explored as the 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomes their first child

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple Jessica Parsons and Juan are proud parents of a baby boy.

David Vincent Daza Londoño was born on Wednesday, May 24 at 01:51 pm. Juan was not present at the birth of his first child, but Jessica did reveal that he was on video call with her throughout the delievery in an Instagram reel.

David is Jessica's third child. She has two sons, nine-year-old Dayton and seven-year-old Dawson, from her previous marriage and, as seen in pictures, they have already met their baby brother.

Juan and Jessica, both 29-years-old, met each other on a Caribbean cruise where the former was working as a bartender. Jessica felt that Juan was the most "beautiful man" she had ever seen and started to date him right away. Their pregnancy storyline is already being featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, which airs on TLC every Monday.

About 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple Jessica and Juan's relationship

Jessica and Juan were in constant contact online after their first meeting on the Caribbean cruise. Juan lives in Colombia and Jessica often visited from her hometown Wyoming, which she often says is “cold” and “boring.”

She had plans of bringing Juan to America and the pair was happily making plans for their future together.

However, a woman contacted Jessica that she had slept with Juan on a cruise, which caused the couple to break-up for a while. Juan admitted that he flirted with the lady but did not say that he had slept with her.

She decided to make one final trip to Colombia and that was when she got engaged and pregnant. Now, Jessica wants to see how Juan behaves as a step-dad for her 2 sons so she brought them along with her.

As seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, Juan had a tough time even making breakfast for the young kids, who kept on demanding for something else to eat.

Juan admitted that he did not plan this type of a life at 29-years-old but hoped that it would get better in America. Jessica also hoped that Juan would show some “self-control” for his next six-month-long charter.

She doubted if Juan will get his K1 visa for America before the baby's delievery date. It is unknown if Juan is still working on seas at a yacht or is stuck in Colombia. He shared in an Instagram post that he could not "wait for our family to all be together soon."

Jessica also said:

"The completion to our little family. You are so loved David!! May 24th was the perfect day."

Jessica and Juan will share the big news of their pregnancy to the two elder children in the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, which airs on Monday, May 29.

In a promo, the kids initially look happy, but start to complain later on that Jessica will start taking care of the baby more than her elder children.

Jessica shares the custody of her children with her ex-husband, who takes care of them while she is in Colombia with Juan.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

