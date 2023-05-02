"Handle those boys"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans slam Jessica for raising "bratty kids" as she announces her third pregnancy

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 3 episode 3 aired on TLC on Monday, May 1, at 8 pm ET. The episode shocked fans as Jessica announced that she was pregnant with Juan's kid. She wanted to see how he performed his role as a step-dad to his two kids from a previous relationship, so brought them along for a week.

Juan, who loves his single bartender lifestyle, admitted that he did not expect this at just 29 years old. He was trying to play it cool in front of Jessica and soon got annoyed by her kids' behavior. Jessica's children kept on demanding something else for breakfast rather than eating the eggs he had specially made for them.

One of the boys, Dawson, walked off after Juan refused to cook anything else for him. He also wasted two bowls of cereal as the first one had "milk" in it, and did not even finish the second one. Juan was shocked by this behavior and said that he just ate what his mother gave him as a kid or else he would have gotten the "slipper."

Jessica said in a confessional that navigating life with kids was tough as they were irrational beings. She herself did not help Juan with breakfast and just kept on laughing with her friend, even failing to tell him that Dawson did not like milk in his cereal.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans slammed Jessica's parenting and felt that she needed to "handle those boys."

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans don't think Juan will accept this kind of life

Juan got frustrated at breakfast itself as he had to get up every few minutes to get food items for the kids. He called out Jessica in a confessional for letting the kids get away with everything and questioned if this is what life would be like in the US.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans slammed Jessica for not having any rules for her sons and reminded her that they were not Juan's children. They felt that Juan would not tolerate this behavior for long and would soon kick out his "ready-made family."

TH @beingnozey Jessica is having Juan do everything bc she doesn’t have rules in her home & she wants to test his “daddy” skills. And she has the nerve to get pregnant. No one wants to sign up for that..🤦🏾‍♀️🤬 #90DayFiance LoveinParadise #90DayFiance Jessica is having Juan do everything bc she doesn’t have rules in her home & she wants to test his “daddy” skills. And she has the nerve to get pregnant. No one wants to sign up for that..🤦🏾‍♀️🤬#90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90DayFiance

Megamind💋 @ashton_h23 I’m glad we all agree that these kids are bratty and Jessica and her friend are being useless in helping Juan adjust to parenthood being those aren’t even his kids #90DayFiance #90DayFiance LoveInParadise I’m glad we all agree that these kids are bratty and Jessica and her friend are being useless in helping Juan adjust to parenthood being those aren’t even his kids #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise

PolarBearPolitico🏳️‍🌈 @Polar_Politico

LoveinParadise Jessica lets her kids act like brats. She could've warned poor Juan that the kid would refuse to eat cereal with milk. Instead she doesn't, then snickers. Why didn't she get off her behind to cater to her kid's wants? Juan isn't her slave. #90DayFiance LoveinParadise #90DayFiance Jessica lets her kids act like brats. She could've warned poor Juan that the kid would refuse to eat cereal with milk. Instead she doesn't, then snickers. Why didn't she get off her behind to cater to her kid's wants? Juan isn't her slave.#90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90DayFiance

Jean Luc Picard @CaptPiccard #90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90dayfiance

Juan driving off in the ship after that week with Jess and her kids Juan driving off in the ship after that week with Jess and her kids #90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90dayfiance Juan driving off in the ship after that week with Jess and her kids https://t.co/tonfq6pm02

Juan shocked after hearing about Jessica's life in the US

Jessica's children revealed that they lived in a town surrounded by cows and thousands of flies, which caused a lot of smell in the area. Juan was shocked by this as Jessica had never told him about the same and wondered if he had been living in paradise (Colombia) for too long.

Jessica and Juan have plans to live together in the US but it remains to be seen if the kids change the latter's decision.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery + one day after the television premiere.

