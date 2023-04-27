Who was Carol Burnett married to? All about her marriages and children amid 90th birthday celebrations

Actress and singer Carol Burnett celebrated her 90th birthday on April 26, 2023, on television. The celebration took place on Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love on NBC, and it featured popular faces from the entertainment industry.

Co-executive producer Linda Gierahn had been planning the event for a year when she noticed how enthusiastic the artists were to take the stage and perform. Vicki Lawrence, Kristin Chenoweth, Katy Perry, and Bernadette Peters were a few among those who appeared on the show that aired on Wednesday at 8 EDT/PDT.

Burnett said that she was not planning to celebrate a birthday party and planned for a show featuring singers and music. The television special was filmed at the Avalon Hollywood Theater in March 2023.

The show covered everything about her career, including her iconic performances and the popularity of her CBS show, The Carol Burnett Show, which aired from 1967 to 1978. There were also moments when Burnett shared the screen with her late co-stars, Harvey Korman, Tim Conway, and Lyle Waggoner.

Viewers particularly enjoyed a few moments. This includes Vicki Lawrence's tribute and designer Bob Mackie flaunting the dresses he designed for Burnett.

Carol Burnett has been a mother of three children and tied the knot thrice

Carol Burnett married thrice and had three daughters (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Carol Burnett was first married to her college love, Don Saroyan, from 1955 to 1962. She later married actor and television producer Joe Hamilton, with whom she had previously worked on several projects.

Carol and Joe became the parents of their first child, Carrie Hamilton, in December 1963. Carrie was an actress and singer and was featured in many film, TV, and stage projects. Carrie became popular for her performances in various projects, including Love Lives On, Tokyo Pop, Checkered Flag, Equal Justice, Cool World, The X-Files, and more.

Although she was a popular face in the entertainment industry, Carol passed away on January 20, 2002, as a result of pneumonia. She was 38 years old at the time of her death. She also became addicted to alcohol and cigarettes at the age of 15.

Carol and Joe welcomed their second daughter, Jody Hamilton, in 1967. She has been a producer of different TV shows and has played an important role in Genesis: The Future of Mankind Is Woman. She has been the co-host of a podcast called From the Bunker for all these years.

Born in 1968, Erin Hamilton is Carol's youngest daughter and has pursued a music career. She released her first album, One World, in 1999 and is famous for her singles, including The Flame, The Temple, The Flame 08, and others.

Carol and Joe separated in 1984, and Joe then exchanged vows with Sandy Troggio in 1991. Joe passed away from cancer in June 1991. Carol married the drummer for the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Brian Miller, in November 2001. Although Brian is 23 years younger than Carol, their age difference has never affected their relationship.

Carol Burnett is known for her appearances in films like The Four Seasons, Noises Off, Horton Hears a Who!, and others. She has also appeared in TV shows like The Lucy Show, Get Smart, Sesame Street, Fame, Desperate Housewives, Angie Tribeca, and more.

