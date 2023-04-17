"Playing the victim"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Kris as she refuses to return to Colombia after marrying Jeymi

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 11 aired on TLC on Sunday, April 16, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Kris and Jeymi talking on FaceTime as the latter asked her wife to return to Colombia as she was alone and also down with Covid. Kris had left the country for just two weeks after saying that she was facing some back issues and had to buy medication for narcolepsy.
But now after three months, Jeymi complained that this was the third time they had talked in such a long time and slammed Kris for never calling her. Kris, on the other hand, refused to take accountability and said that she was doing odd jobs every day to send money to Jeymi.
Kris had herself suggested that Jeymi should quit her job when she was in Colombia and had assured her that she would provide for her.
Jeymi said that she was looking for a job but needed the support of her wife, doubting if Kris even loved her. This led to Kris flipping out as she revealed that they always fought on the same topic, which is why she never spoke to her. She also yelled at Jeymi to get a job so that the couple could live with stability without the fear of being kicked out.
She left the call, saying that nothing she does is ever enough for her wife.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans did not buy Kris' explanation and felt that she was playing the victim in her marriage. They also wondered how Kris could suddenly lose so much of her money when she was planning on buying a $20,000 food truck before coming to America.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Kris took some illegal substances in America
Kris said in a confessional that she now has to decide whether to return to her wife without any money or whether to stay back in America to earn some by continuing her odd jobs.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Kris for asking Jeymi to get a job when she herself had told her that she would give her money. Fans also wondered if Kris was taking any illegal substances as she was hiding her arms with a lot of armbands.
Kris feels that Jeymi is not putting in the effort to earn money
In the upcoming episode's promo, Kris complains to her mother that she cannot keep giving away all of her money to Jeymi. Kris' mother also calls her a sugar mama as Kris tells her that her wife is not putting in any effort to provide for herself.
Jeymi, on the other hand, wants to wait for Kris to arrive in Colombia and listen to her side of the story before deciding whether to leave her or not.
TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.