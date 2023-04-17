"Playing the victim"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Kris as she refuses to return to Colombia after marrying Jeymi

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 11 aired on TLC on Sunday, April 16, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Kris and Jeymi talking on FaceTime as the latter asked her wife to return to Colombia as she was alone and also down with Covid. Kris had left the country for just two weeks after saying that she was facing some back issues and had to buy medication for narcolepsy.

But now after three months, Jeymi complained that this was the third time they had talked in such a long time and slammed Kris for never calling her. Kris, on the other hand, refused to take accountability and said that she was doing odd jobs every day to send money to Jeymi.

Kris had herself suggested that Jeymi should quit her job when she was in Colombia and had assured her that she would provide for her.

Jeymi said that she was looking for a job but needed the support of her wife, doubting if Kris even loved her. This led to Kris flipping out as she revealed that they always fought on the same topic, which is why she never spoke to her. She also yelled at Jeymi to get a job so that the couple could live with stability without the fear of being kicked out.

She left the call, saying that nothing she does is ever enough for her wife.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans did not buy Kris' explanation and felt that she was playing the victim in her marriage. They also wondered how Kris could suddenly lose so much of her money when she was planning on buying a $20,000 food truck before coming to America.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Kris took some illegal substances in America

Kris said in a confessional that she now has to decide whether to return to her wife without any money or whether to stay back in America to earn some by continuing her odd jobs.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Kris for asking Jeymi to get a job when she herself had told her that she would give her money. Fans also wondered if Kris was taking any illegal substances as she was hiding her arms with a lot of armbands.

Shanique @NicoleShanique #90DayFiance Oh Kris got a lot of nerve. She told Jeymi to quit her job now she’s mad Jeymi isn’t working? #90dayfiancetheotherway Oh Kris got a lot of nerve. She told Jeymi to quit her job now she’s mad Jeymi isn’t working? #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

NickoWatchesTV @NickoWatches #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance



Kris is a legit junky. Totally covering her injection sites.



Wild that the producers didn’t call her on that Kris is a legit junky. Totally covering her injection sites.Wild that the producers didn’t call her on that #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance Kris is a legit junky. Totally covering her injection sites.Wild that the producers didn’t call her on that https://t.co/Y8o6hPlmp6

realityfun @realityfun2 🫣 Kris went to Colombia, got what she wanted from Jeymi and now she’s back in Alabama for 3 months with no intention of going back #90DayFiance TheOtherWay #90DayFiance #90DayFiance tow Kris went to Colombia, got what she wanted from Jeymi and now she’s back in Alabama for 3 months with no intention of going back 😬😒🫣#90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance #90DayFiancetow https://t.co/bTJWUtC72E

Jean Luc Picard @CaptPiccard #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

Kris went to Columbia for a life of over the counter opiates, however she realized they didn’t hit the same as American opiates, so she ran back home Kris went to Columbia for a life of over the counter opiates, however she realized they didn’t hit the same as American opiates, so she ran back home #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance Kris went to Columbia for a life of over the counter opiates, however she realized they didn’t hit the same as American opiates, so she ran back home https://t.co/ddEygtqihv

C @OhitsC_ #90dayfiancetheotherway twitter.com/jameselton92/s… James Elton 🇦🇬🇺🇸 @JamesElton92 @OhitsC_ How do you say you love someone and basically neglect them to that degree? Not having her physically there is already a burden but to have no conversations either?! @OhitsC_ How do you say you love someone and basically neglect them to that degree? Not having her physically there is already a burden but to have no conversations either?! Preach it! And Jeymi has Covid on top of that, Kris could at least send her some flowers. #90DayFiance Preach it! And Jeymi has Covid on top of that, Kris could at least send her some flowers. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway twitter.com/jameselton92/s…

Kris feels that Jeymi is not putting in the effort to earn money

In the upcoming episode's promo, Kris complains to her mother that she cannot keep giving away all of her money to Jeymi. Kris' mother also calls her a sugar mama as Kris tells her that her wife is not putting in any effort to provide for herself.

Jeymi, on the other hand, wants to wait for Kris to arrive in Colombia and listen to her side of the story before deciding whether to leave her or not.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes