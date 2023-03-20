"Don't blame her for being skeptical": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans don't think Kris will return from Alabama

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 7 aired on TLC on Sunday, March 19.

In the episode, Jeymi was seen meeting her friends alone as Kris had terrible neck pain, for which she received a shot from the doctor. She wanted Kris to meet Alex and Leo, as they were her only friends. She told them that Kris would have to leave for the US one day before their wedding as she had to attend a court date.

This did not sit well with Jeymi’s friends, who felt that it was weird that Kris had to go home just days after arriving. They also said in a confessional that they felt Kris might be running away and had fabricated the court date story as she did not want to commit.

When they asked Jeymi about the same, she revealed that she too was skeptical that Kris might never return to Colombia, as the latter has previously ghosted her more than once.

Jeymi’s friends called it a sign that their marriage was not meant to happen, but Jeymi stood up for Kris and said that she wants to support her partner.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans agreed with Jeymi's friends and felt that Kris might not return to Colombia.

Katy Curnyn @katyc123 And now she's gonna get on a plane for her court appearance, be in pain from the flight, and gonna want to be in MORE pain to fly back to Jeymi? I don't blame her for being skeptical... #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans feel that Jeymi deserves a better partner

Kris and Jeymi had been dating for a year before meeting in person and agreeing to marry each other within nine days. Just one month before Jeymi's 30th birthday, Kris had ghosted her.

Both of them eventually got back together but this was not the first time that Kris had suddenly cut off all contact with Jeymi.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that Jeymi deserved a better partner as Kris had a lot of personal as well as medical and health-related issues. They also said that it would be good if Kris did not return to Colombia.

Ann @AnnOtiz



Kris is crazy. And she’s an addict. And she’s just not to be trusted bc of that.



I don’t want to see Jeymi get hurt.



Jeymi is right to be suspicious about Kris's return to Alabama. But Jeymi's on the wrong track.Kris is crazy. And she's an addict. And she's just not to be trusted bc of that.I don't want to see Jeymi get hurt. #90DayFiance #90DayTheOtherWay

Drew @drew007_drew #90DayFiance Kris is trash(she's a 2 in America) Jeymi needs to run !!!

Jacqui @HonieeBean



Jeymi friends were not impressed Kris didn't show up So convinced by that story #90dayfiance #90daytheotherway

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey



Jeymi: We are in love.



Jeymi's Friends:



Jeymi's friends are like hmmmmm. She ghosted you once. Now she is flaking out on the wedding. Maybe she is just not the right one for you.Jeymi: We are in love.Jeymi's Friends: #90DayFiance #90dayfianceTheOtherWay

Kris needs to have a neck surgery which might impact her life for one year

As seen on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way camera, Kris told Jeymi about many of her medical issues only after arriving in Colombia.

One of these issues was that she needed to have neck surgery that would cost her $100,000 and would require her to stay in bed for a year. Other than that, Kris also revealed that she has narcolepsy and is allergic to mint. Jeymi was worried after hearing all of this as they had just met in-person, and she felt like she was already being given big responsibilities.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 7 will be uploaded for viewers on Discovery plus one day after the television premiere.

