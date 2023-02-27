"Super serious"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans feel bad for Jeymi as Kris reveals her health issues

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 4, titled The Eyes Do Not See What the Mind Does Not Want, aired on TLC this Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Jeymi and Kris' first day together in Colombia as the couple enjoyed their freedom in a town where they could be open about their relationship. Kris was also happy as Jeymi's town was big and filled with tall buildings, which she did not have in Alabama.

However, their happiness was short-lived as Kris told Jeymi about her neck issues and a possible surgery in the future, which could cost $100,000. Kris would also have to spend a year in bed with a support system for her face. This worried Jeymi as this was just the first time they had met, and Kris was already giving her responsibilities.

Within a day of her arrival, Kris had shocked Jeymi by telling her that she was allergic to mint, which was present in her toothpaste, and that she had narcolepsy. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that it was odd that Kris had not revealed her medical issues to Jeymi before arriving in Colombia.

Alexis @alexis___tweets Yeah it’s wild Kris hadn’t mentioned that until now to Jeymi. That’s super serious #90DayFiance Yeah it’s wild Kris hadn’t mentioned that until now to Jeymi. That’s super serious #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Kris for hiding her medical issues from Jeymi

Kris and Jeymi had not met each other until the former moved to Colombia after dating for a year. Kris knew that according to the law, they had to get married within nine days of her arriving in Colombia.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that the "shotgun" wedding was Kris' way of making Jeymi deal with her medical issues and treating her as a "caretaker."

Celeste @man41203362 Jeymi is going to get tired of Kris. She thought she was getting an adventurous love but now she’s going to be a caregiver. Hmmm… #90DayFiance Jeymi is going to get tired of Kris. She thought she was getting an adventurous love but now she’s going to be a caregiver. Hmmm…#90DayFiance

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket #90DayFiance The news of Kris possibly having surgery came as a shock to Jeymi! #90dayfiancetheotherway The news of Kris possibly having surgery came as a shock to Jeymi! #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

#90daytheotherway #90dayfiance Jeymi feeling some type of way about Kris’s surgery and mint allergy is what happens when you rush into a serious relationship with someone you practically just met 🤷🏻‍♀️ #90dayfiance theotherway #90daytow Jeymi feeling some type of way about Kris’s surgery and mint allergy is what happens when you rush into a serious relationship with someone you practically just met 🤷🏻‍♀️#90daytheotherway #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daytow

Alicia @AliciaJ_71 So is Kris planning on waiting to the last possible moment to have surgery then thinking Jeymi is gonna take care of her?!? #90DayFiance So is Kris planning on waiting to the last possible moment to have surgery then thinking Jeymi is gonna take care of her?!? #90DayFiance

Kris knows what she's doing with the shotgun wedding



#90DayFiance Jeymi wishing she'd just gotten the milk for free but has already agreed to buy the cow.Kris knows what she's doing with the shotgun wedding #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Jeymi wishing she'd just gotten the milk for free but has already agreed to buy the cow.Kris knows what she's doing with the shotgun wedding#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 4

TLC's description of the episode read:

"Kris' health problems worry Jeymi; Debbie pursues a prenup; Gabe and Isabel fear telling her family he's transgender; Jen's mistrust of Rishi grows; the culture clash continues between Nicole and Mahmoud."

In the episode, Jen met Rishi for the first time in two years, unaware that he had a prospective bride arriving at his home that same evening. Rishi took her to a separate apartment, where he failed to provide her with basic facilities like toilet paper and blankets.

Nicole realized that things had not changed in Egypt as Mahmoud's family still lived with him and wanted her to live in a "religious" manner. This caused a fight between the couple on their first night together.

Elsewhere, Debbie's son asked her to get a prenup from Oussama before going to Morocco.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+.

