"Super serious"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans feel bad for Jeymi as Kris reveals her health issues

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 4, titled The Eyes Do Not See What the Mind Does Not Want, aired on TLC this Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET.
The episode featured Jeymi and Kris' first day together in Colombia as the couple enjoyed their freedom in a town where they could be open about their relationship. Kris was also happy as Jeymi's town was big and filled with tall buildings, which she did not have in Alabama.
However, their happiness was short-lived as Kris told Jeymi about her neck issues and a possible surgery in the future, which could cost $100,000. Kris would also have to spend a year in bed with a support system for her face. This worried Jeymi as this was just the first time they had met, and Kris was already giving her responsibilities.
Within a day of her arrival, Kris had shocked Jeymi by telling her that she was allergic to mint, which was present in her toothpaste, and that she had narcolepsy. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that it was odd that Kris had not revealed her medical issues to Jeymi before arriving in Colombia.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Kris for hiding her medical issues from Jeymi
Kris and Jeymi had not met each other until the former moved to Colombia after dating for a year. Kris knew that according to the law, they had to get married within nine days of her arriving in Colombia.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that the "shotgun" wedding was Kris' way of making Jeymi deal with her medical issues and treating her as a "caretaker."
Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 4
"Kris' health problems worry Jeymi; Debbie pursues a prenup; Gabe and Isabel fear telling her family he's transgender; Jen's mistrust of Rishi grows; the culture clash continues between Nicole and Mahmoud."
In the episode, Jen met Rishi for the first time in two years, unaware that he had a prospective bride arriving at his home that same evening. Rishi took her to a separate apartment, where he failed to provide her with basic facilities like toilet paper and blankets.
Nicole realized that things had not changed in Egypt as Mahmoud's family still lived with him and wanted her to live in a "religious" manner. This caused a fight between the couple on their first night together.
Elsewhere, Debbie's son asked her to get a prenup from Oussama before going to Morocco.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+.