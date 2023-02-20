"Should've talked"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Rishi for hiding his engagement from his parents

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 3, titled If You Can't Jump, You Plunge, aired on TLC this Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET.
The episode featured Jen from Oklahoma boarding her flight to meet her Indian boyfriend Rishi. She was excited yet scared of the big move because her family and her friends thought that it was a big mistake. She decided that she would be "cautiously optimistic" about the whole experience, despite the fact that she had to live in a seperte apartment because of her and Rishi's cultural differences.
Jen accepted that she had a lot of "what ifs" in her mind, including her fear that Rishi might not be who she thought he was. Jen's mother advised her to come back if things were tough and her brother said in a confessional that based on experience, her transition might not be very easy.
When Jen landed in India, Rishi did not come to pick her up from the airport and was instead seen having a meal with his family. He asked his parents to give him some more "time" before settling down with a girl who can help his mother with household work.
Rishi's mother, however, showed him an arranged marriage proposal and told them that she had invited them to their house the very next day. This shocked him, but he did not tell his parents at that time that he was already engaged to Jen. He also did not inform Jen that his family was looking for brides for him.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Rishi for hiding such a big truth from his family and his partner.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans don't feel Jen will do Rishi's household work, as expected by his family
Rishi was afraid that his family wouldn't accept Jen as his bride and this would lead to chaos in his home. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were worried about how his parents would react when they finally learn the truth.
They slammed Rishi for not informing his parents and also felt that Jen wouldn't be comfortable doing all the household chores, which was something the family expected of their future daughter-in-law.
Why did Jen's friends ask her not to move to India?
In the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen's friends asked her not to leave her home country, given her previous track record with men and heartbreaks.
They also texted Rishi from another Instagram account with a fake name, claiming to be someone from the UK. Rishi did respond to the message but left the conversation on seen after a while.
Jen's friends felt that Rishi responding to another woman's message was a red flag. However, Jen decided to ignore it and moved to India anyway.
TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET and uploads the same on the network's website one day after the television premiere. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+.