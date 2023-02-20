Create

"Should've talked"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Rishi for hiding his engagement from his parents

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Feb 20, 2023 09:25 IST
Will Rishi's family accept Jen? (Images via TLC and rishisinghdhakar/ Instagram)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 3, titled If You Can't Jump, You Plunge, aired on TLC this Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Jen from Oklahoma boarding her flight to meet her Indian boyfriend Rishi. She was excited yet scared of the big move because her family and her friends thought that it was a big mistake. She decided that she would be "cautiously optimistic" about the whole experience, despite the fact that she had to live in a seperte apartment because of her and Rishi's cultural differences.

Jen accepted that she had a lot of "what ifs" in her mind, including her fear that Rishi might not be who she thought he was. Jen's mother advised her to come back if things were tough and her brother said in a confessional that based on experience, her transition might not be very easy.

When Jen landed in India, Rishi did not come to pick her up from the airport and was instead seen having a meal with his family. He asked his parents to give him some more "time" before settling down with a girl who can help his mother with household work.

Rishi's mother, however, showed him an arranged marriage proposal and told them that she had invited them to their house the very next day. This shocked him, but he did not tell his parents at that time that he was already engaged to Jen. He also did not inform Jen that his family was looking for brides for him.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Rishi for hiding such a big truth from his family and his partner.

Dont you think Rishi you should've talked to your family before Jen moved? Because of Covid you had plenty of time to handle it #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans don't feel Jen will do Rishi's household work, as expected by his family

Rishi was afraid that his family wouldn't accept Jen as his bride and this would lead to chaos in his home. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were worried about how his parents would react when they finally learn the truth.

They slammed Rishi for not informing his parents and also felt that Jen wouldn't be comfortable doing all the household chores, which was something the family expected of their future daughter-in-law.

Does Rishi think Jen isngoing to take over all the housework? #90DayFiance
So is Rishi still looking at other women as a possible choice for marriage even though Jen is moving to India ??? #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance
So Jen's going to just show up at Rishi's house, then he's going to tell his mom this is his fiance? My head hurts. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTOW
Mom says Rishi needs a wife to do the housework because she’s getting too old. Wait until she finds out his girlfriend is her age #90DayFiance https://t.co/0Cs7OTVfXH
So Rishi hasn’t told Jen he’s receiving marriage proposals from other women and his mom is bringing one of them over? #90DayFiance #90DayTheOtherWay #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/5Nqwf2MaXA
So his parents are shopping for a wife for him while he’s engaged to a middle age american woman who left everything to move to India #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daytheotherway #90DayFiance https://t.co/H6pud9DX6a
-CHILE! Wait til Jen finds out she's expected go take over the house chores and taking care of adult relatives when Sweet Mama can't. I sense a panic attack when that bomb is dropped on her.#90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway
Rishi now you know you’re wrong af for not telling your ppl about Jen who already dam landed! #90dayfiance
#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherwayUmmm, Rishi...Jen is coming to India as your FIANCEE...I'm pretty sure if you're meeting another woman as a potential wife, Jen's gonna be a little upset! https://t.co/3wFzwKrMBi
Did I miss something? Jen's on her way to get married to Rishi. He lives with his family. He has not told his family about her. Where are they going to live? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTOW

Why did Jen's friends ask her not to move to India?

In the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen's friends asked her not to leave her home country, given her previous track record with men and heartbreaks.

They also texted Rishi from another Instagram account with a fake name, claiming to be someone from the UK. Rishi did respond to the message but left the conversation on seen after a while.

Jen's friends felt that Rishi responding to another woman's message was a red flag. However, Jen decided to ignore it and moved to India anyway.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET and uploads the same on the network's website one day after the television premiere. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+.

