90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 4 aired on TLC this Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Jen met Rishi after two years of being separated. The former did not know that Rishi's family was already looking for prospective brides and had even arranged a meeting on the same day with another family to discuss marriage. Rishi did not reveal the same to Jen either, as he felt that she would become very emotional.

He found a separate apartment for Jen which was hidden from his family. While he felt bad for lying to his mother, he also wanted to spend some alone time with his partner. However, he failed to arrange for the basic amenities that Jen had asked for, including heaters, blankets, and toilet paper. Due to this, she could not sleep the whole night.

The very next day, Rishi gave the excuse that he just wanted Jen to pick up things of her own choice. He also assured her that he would tell his family about his secret fiancé after the two spent some time together. Jen was worried about the same, as her visa was only for four months.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were shocked by Rishi's attitude towards such a big problem and asked Jen to leave him.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Rishi for hiding Jen from his family

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that Jen and Rishi should have talked to the latter's family before making the big move. They also called him out for keeping Jen in a hidden apartment as a "hostage," instead of acknowledging her as his partner.

Jen refuses to be intimate with Rishi

In episode 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen told Rishi that he should not stay the night in the apartment, as she wanted to take things slow. She also said that friend's doubts were playing in her head, and she did not want intimacy to cloud her judgement.

Rishi was upset after listening to Jen and asked her what was different this time during her stay in India. Jen then revealed that she had fears that Rishi would just use her and keep her in a separate apartment, without ever telling his family about their relationship.

Jen also asked him if he had "hooked up" with anyone in the past two years. Rishi denied it and was upset that Jen doubted his integrity and honesty. He admitted that some clients did praise him but he never spoke to anyone in a romantic manner.

Rishi then assured Jen that she would soon introduce her to his family, not as a partner, but as a friend. They went dress shopping for the occasion, where Rishi revealed that his family could still refuse to let him step out of the house to meet Jen.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday ay 8 pm ET.

