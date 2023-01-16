"Put on the spot"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Sumit's father faked giving his blessing on TV

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 20 on Sunday, January 15 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Sumit’s father Anil shocked viewers by giving his blessing to Sumit and Jenny’s marriage. Over the past decade, Sumit has tried his best to reconnect with his family and get them to accept Jenny as their daughter-in-law.

However, he failed to do so and his mother even broke all ties with him after he disclosed that he married Jenny in a secret ceremony. Anil revealed that while his wife Sahna is still not accepting Jenny into the family, things have gone back to normal with Sumit.

He also revealed that his wife is talking “very gently and very sweetly” to Sumit but Sahna was not seen in front of the cameras. She still did not want Jenny to attend any family function, the latter accepted because she did not want to make her mother-in-law uncomfortable.

Sumit’s sister-in-law said that he should have informed the family about his wedding. She said that they are “rational people” who would not have interrupted the wedding, but Sumit had a different opinion. Anil said that he had blessed the duo's union now, given that they are already married and nothing can be done.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans didn't believe that Anil had truly blessed the couple and felt that he just did not want to look bad in front of national television.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Anil does not want Sumit to go to America

Over the past couple of episodes, Jenny was seen making plans to take Sumit to the USA. However, Sumit refused to do so, and kept attempting to contact his family. In the episode, Jenny revealed that she and Sumit were planning a vacation to the USA but were not shifting yet.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Anil was just concerned about Sumit moving to another country so had to accept him on a whim.

Natalia Lacrête @MISSMUSICIAN12 Damn, man.



I told y’all. These viejos need to leave these young people alone.



#90DayFiance Bro, Sumit’s father gave him and Jenny his blessing to be married out of default of already being married, AND THEN, Jenny still can’t be invited to family events.Damn, man.I told y’all. These viejos need to leave these young people alone. #90DayFiance TellAll Bro, Sumit’s father gave him and Jenny his blessing to be married out of default of already being married, AND THEN, Jenny still can’t be invited to family events.😩😂 Damn, man.I told y’all. These viejos need to leave these young people alone.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll

Megan Thee Dragon @MDragon_12 #90dayfiance I have no doubt in my mind that Jenny will leave Sumit in India to go back to America without him or else she would do the visa. And the father only said yes he blesses it so he wouldn’t go to America #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter I have no doubt in my mind that Jenny will leave Sumit in India to go back to America without him or else she would do the visa. And the father only said yes he blesses it so he wouldn’t go to America #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90dayfiance

Megan Thee Dragon @MDragon_12 Sumit has been trying to get the blessing for 10 years like it’s just time to give it a rest. The father is just tired of hearing about it. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Sumit has been trying to get the blessing for 10 years like it’s just time to give it a rest. The father is just tired of hearing about it. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/3HcT0WirNg

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#90dayfiance #90DayFianceTellAll -Chile, I hope Sumit daddy ain't lying about giving them his blessing. It means a lot to Sumit. Jenny still not invited to family events, due to mama, but she cool w/that. She has no problem w/Sumit attending family events. -Chile, I hope Sumit daddy ain't lying about giving them his blessing. It means a lot to Sumit. Jenny still not invited to family events, due to mama, but she cool w/that. She has no problem w/Sumit attending family events.#90dayfiance #90DayFianceTellAll

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 19

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Angela reaches her breaking point and confronts Ed. In the studio, Usman faces Kim's son, Jamal. Also, Bilal and Shaeeda give a shocking update, and Sumit's family finally decides if they will accept his marriage."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda revealed that she had changed her mind and did not want to have kids. She wanted to concerntrate on growing a business in America, but Bilal was now ready to have children. He even visited a herbologist and proposed to Shaeeda to extend their family.

Shaeeda grew emotional after the proposal and felt that it would definitely impact their timeline. Kim's son Jamal made a surprise appearance on the show and said that Usman "played the f**k out of" his mother. He accused Usman of guilt-trapping her mother and then forcing her to break-up.

Usman denied the claim and said that breaking up was Kim's own decision. Kim revealed that she still speaks to Usman every day but won't get into a relationship with him again. After an argument online, Michael went to Usman's house in Nigeria.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes