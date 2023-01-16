"Under his thumb"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Bilal wants to have kids just to control Shaeeda

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season 7 episode 20), Shaeeda shocked everyone by saying that she was the one who did not want kids, whereas Bilal, on the other hand, was shopping for baby clothes. In the past, Shaeeda had pressured Bilal to have kids and even gave him a 9-month ultimatum.

She kept on asking him for a timeline and finally, while returning home from New York, Bilal agreed to have children. He even went shopping for baby stuff and visited a herbologist with Shaeeda. However, Sheeda then changed her mind and started to concentrate on building her own business and using the opportunities available in America.

Shaeeda also said that she did not trust Bilal completely because he refused to discuss finances with her and also did not want to open a joint bank account with her. Bilal tried to defend himself by saying that Shaeeda spent a lot of money so he refused to "keep her in the loop" for his income.

He said that he was not mansplaining anything to her and was just trying to tell her to use money carefully. Later on, Bilal proposed to Shaeeda with a baby's t-shirt and asked her to have his children. This made Shaeeda cry and she agreed to have kids with him.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Bilal changed his mind and decided to have kids just so that he could control Shaeeda.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Bilal for not wanting Shaeeda's career to grow

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Bilal wanted Shaeeda to stay at home and raise the kids, so he asked her to have children just when she was planning to start her own yoga studio.

Llama Drama @sweatsandpizza



Now Bilal wants kids and Shaeeda wanted to wait, so Bilal does this manipulative stunt.



#90DayFiance When Shaeeda wanted to have kids, Bilal delayed the process because he didn’t want to have kids.Now Bilal wants kids and Shaeeda wanted to wait, so Bilal does this manipulative stunt. #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance TellAll When Shaeeda wanted to have kids, Bilal delayed the process because he didn’t want to have kids. Now Bilal wants kids and Shaeeda wanted to wait, so Bilal does this manipulative stunt. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceTellAll https://t.co/O1GfaEkR5p

Christina @NinaDance09 Shaeeda wants to start her business and actually be included in money situations and now suddenly Bilal is on the baby train and trying to distract her. GTFO #90DayFiance Shaeeda wants to start her business and actually be included in money situations and now suddenly Bilal is on the baby train and trying to distract her. GTFO #90DayFiance

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#90dayfiance #90DayFianceTellAll -By the way, Shaeeda, this was all for show and as a way to get you to stop inquiring about finances and a joint bank account. It was a underhanded way of telling you to shut up & he knew you'd fall for it. -By the way, Shaeeda, this was all for show and as a way to get you to stop inquiring about finances and a joint bank account. It was a underhanded way of telling you to shut up & he knew you'd fall for it.#90dayfiance #90DayFianceTellAll

Tyne Hall @TyneHall Bilal probably only wants to push the baby issue to stop Shaeeda’s glow up #90DayFiance Bilal probably only wants to push the baby issue to stop Shaeeda’s glow up #90DayFiance

ritch @ritchaard Bilal is so manipulative. And Shaeeda is so easily manipulated. What is this? #90DayFiance Bilal is so manipulative. And Shaeeda is so easily manipulated. What is this? #90DayFiance

Help Ukraine! @grooveyyy

#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90dayfiance Food for thought: What Bilal did for Shaeeda is so that she does not ask him about money or delay helping her having a business. I dont trust Bilal Food for thought: What Bilal did for Shaeeda is so that she does not ask him about money or delay helping her having a business. I dont trust Bilal #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90dayfiance

cheryl ✨ @richgyal22 Shaeeda all it took for you was him getting on one knee asking to go half on a baby? Girl you still don’t even get to make decisions #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Shaeeda all it took for you was him getting on one knee asking to go half on a baby? Girl you still don’t even get to make decisions #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey Now that Shaeeda doesnt want to have kids anymore Bilal is giving her his permission to have something she no longer wants. The reach for control is strong with this one. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance TellAll Now that Shaeeda doesnt want to have kids anymore Bilal is giving her his permission to have something she no longer wants. The reach for control is strong with this one. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceTellAll

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 19

TLC's description of the episode read:

"Ed's ex-fiance exposes his lie to Liz. Also, there's plenty of drama onstage, but for the first time ever, the cameras keep rolling to catch the aftermath as the couples meet up for an unrestricted after-party."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed was caught lying as his ex Rose revealed that he had contacted her online while he was in a relationship with Liz. Ed, who had previously said that he did not remember if he talked to Rose, refused to talk about the same and said:

"Me no speak English."

When Liz began to question him, he asked for his engagement ring back. This made Liz cry as she did not want to give away the ring but could not refuse. Later on, Ed tried to apologize to Liz and accused her of not supporting him in front of everyone. He also said that Liz was just putting on a show in front of everyone as a "performer." Thus, Liz decided to walk away.

Libby's brother Charlie and sister Becky told Andrei that they did not talk to any immigration authorities. However, Andrei was still doubtful of them. Becky reminded Andrei that he had overstayed in the US a couple of years back when he came for an internship and the same might be affecting his green card. Angela was seen crying as she told everyone about Michael's cheating.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes