Why did Bilal’s co-stars call him a “salesman” in the reunion episode? Fans praise 90 Day Fiancé cast for confronting him

Following the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, fans have been wondering what happened to the cast members ever since the cameras stopped rolling. The latest Tell All episode gave them a chance to catch up with the couples. During the episode, Bilal and Shaeeda revealed that they were still learning a lot about each other.

Sheeda said that Bilal was still a neat freak and had told her to wash her messy hands on the set itself. Bilal defended himself by saying Guillermo also brought the sanitizer for her, implying that she was indeed messy. He then talked about Shaeeda's poor reaction to his childhood home, but Kobe felt that he was making Sheeda seem like a gold digger.

Yvette also sensed that their was a constant test going on between the couple, but Bilal said that those were just confirmation words. Ari further pointed out that Bilal always had an answer to everything.

Patrick then stated that this was a sales tactic so that Bilal could easily manipulate others in a manner such that no one apart than him could make their own point.

Sheeda also agreed with the host and felt that Bilal always avoided a discussion of his own actions during an argument, and instead focused on the behavior of others. Fans were quite happy that the cast had confronted Bilal about his behavior.

"He's the worst": Fans approve of the 90 Day Fiancé cast confronting Bilal about his behavior

90 Day Fiancé fans were very happy about the cast asking Bilal tough questions and agreed with Patrick when he said that Bilal was using a sales tactic.

lyssrealitea @lyssrealitea I’m living for these guys coming for Bilal - he’s the worst #90DayFiance I’m living for these guys coming for Bilal - he’s the worst #90DayFiance

Evie💜#BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered @itsxchildsxplay



#90DayFiance

TellAll I wish more of the cast members went after Bilal for the house prank! He didn't get enough hate for that in my opinion. But at least Patrick broke it down about Bilal being a salesman in his relationship. There's nothing Bilal can do that's wrong #90DayFiance TellAll I wish more of the cast members went after Bilal for the house prank! He didn't get enough hate for that in my opinion. But at least Patrick broke it down about Bilal being a salesman in his relationship. There's nothing Bilal can do that's wrong#90DayFiance#90DayFianceTellAll https://t.co/zDpyprOANU

Ash @AshUnapologetic This cast may all dislike one another but they came together to prove they all hate Bilal lol #90DayFiance This cast may all dislike one another but they came together to prove they all hate Bilal lol #90DayFiance

👸🏻 @heauxkween #90DayFiance patrick read bilal like a fucking book & wasn't entertaining what he was saying.. he was like "i'm a salesperson i know this routine" patrick read bilal like a fucking book & wasn't entertaining what he was saying.. he was like "i'm a salesperson i know this routine" 😭 #90DayFiance

thumbelina ✞ @pnkchucktaylor I truly hope Bilal learned about himself at the Tell All as everyone has noticed his ways #90DayFiance I truly hope Bilal learned about himself at the Tell All as everyone has noticed his ways #90DayFiance

Stefania @thatwoudbme But then again Patrick also putting #bilal into place and accurately assessing his tactics was also incredible tv, well done to you sir! #90DayFiance But then again Patrick also putting #bilal into place and accurately assessing his tactics was also incredible tv, well done to you sir! #90DayFiance https://t.co/LSarUJD7DA

Bilal's ex-wife joined 90 Day Fiancé for the reunion episode

Bilal's ex-wife Shahidah made an appearance on the show and was expecting an apology from Shaeeda. She also revealed that she was the one who had asked for a divorce from Bilal.

Sheeda did not look at her while Shahidah was talking and when asked about this, she revealed that she was still upset about Shahidah's conversation with her about the pre-nup and about Bilal's generational wealth.

Shaeeda revealed that she expected some sort of sisterhood from Shahidah, but claimed that the latter threw shade at her.

Shahidah, on the other hand, blamed the argument on her tone and delivery and confronted her about not having a home and still living with her parents. She also revealed that she was hurt by Shaeeda's reaction to Bilal's childhood home, where she stayed for two years

90 Day Fiancé fans took to Twitter and expressed their annoyance about Shahidah appearing on the episode and giving her views about someone else's marriage. Viewers felt that Bilal's ex was interfering too much in their relationship.

Knuckles IfYouBuckles @Strang3Stranger



Take it up with Bilal. Take your issues up with YOUR ex husband



#90DayFiance What piece?? What does the Ex Wife Bilal have so much animosity towards Shaeeda?Take it up with Bilal. Take your issues up with YOUR ex husband #90DayFiance TellAll What piece?? What does the Ex Wife Bilal have so much animosity towards Shaeeda? Take it up with Bilal. Take your issues up with YOUR ex husband #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll

Jameelah @JamSPress I’m not feeling Bilal but, his ex-wife intervening seems weird. If it’s not about the children even if your exe come to you as a confidant don’t step to me or give your opinions unless I ask #90DayFiance mind your own marriage; he’s not your man anymore I’m not feeling Bilal but, his ex-wife intervening seems weird. If it’s not about the children even if your exe come to you as a confidant don’t step to me or give your opinions unless I ask 😒 #90DayFiance mind your own marriage; he’s not your man anymore

👑 B @britt_esq Me and Bilal ex-wife would’ve come to blows. No ma’am! You don’t know about me! But she would’ve found out. #90DayFiance Me and Bilal ex-wife would’ve come to blows. No ma’am! You don’t know about me! But she would’ve found out. #90DayFiance

Raley Leigh @rahlee_lee Imma need bilal’s ex wife to get off my screen. IDGAF if she’s right about Shaeeda, she has no place here #90DayFiance Imma need bilal’s ex wife to get off my screen. IDGAF if she’s right about Shaeeda, she has no place here #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé Reunion Part 2 will air on TLC next Sunday, August 21, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be made available on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

