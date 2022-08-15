Why did Bilal’s co-stars call him a “salesman” in the reunion episode? Fans praise 90 Day Fiancé cast for confronting him

Following the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, fans have been wondering what happened to the cast members ever since the cameras stopped rolling. The latest Tell All episode gave them a chance to catch up with the couples. During the episode, Bilal and Shaeeda revealed that they were still learning a lot about each other.
Sheeda said that Bilal was still a neat freak and had told her to wash her messy hands on the set itself. Bilal defended himself by saying Guillermo also brought the sanitizer for her, implying that she was indeed messy. He then talked about Shaeeda's poor reaction to his childhood home, but Kobe felt that he was making Sheeda seem like a gold digger.
Yvette also sensed that their was a constant test going on between the couple, but Bilal said that those were just confirmation words. Ari further pointed out that Bilal always had an answer to everything.
Patrick then stated that this was a sales tactic so that Bilal could easily manipulate others in a manner such that no one apart than him could make their own point.
Sheeda also agreed with the host and felt that Bilal always avoided a discussion of his own actions during an argument, and instead focused on the behavior of others. Fans were quite happy that the cast had confronted Bilal about his behavior.
"He's the worst": Fans approve of the 90 Day Fiancé cast confronting Bilal about his behavior
90 Day Fiancé fans were very happy about the cast asking Bilal tough questions and agreed with Patrick when he said that Bilal was using a sales tactic.
Bilal's ex-wife joined 90 Day Fiancé for the reunion episode
Bilal's ex-wife Shahidah made an appearance on the show and was expecting an apology from Shaeeda. She also revealed that she was the one who had asked for a divorce from Bilal.
Sheeda did not look at her while Shahidah was talking and when asked about this, she revealed that she was still upset about Shahidah's conversation with her about the pre-nup and about Bilal's generational wealth.
Shaeeda revealed that she expected some sort of sisterhood from Shahidah, but claimed that the latter threw shade at her.
Shahidah, on the other hand, blamed the argument on her tone and delivery and confronted her about not having a home and still living with her parents. She also revealed that she was hurt by Shaeeda's reaction to Bilal's childhood home, where she stayed for two years
90 Day Fiancé fans took to Twitter and expressed their annoyance about Shahidah appearing on the episode and giving her views about someone else's marriage. Viewers felt that Bilal's ex was interfering too much in their relationship.
90 Day Fiancé Reunion Part 2 will air on TLC next Sunday, August 21, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be made available on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.