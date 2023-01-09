"Easy to blame everyone"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans split as Andrei blames Charlie for his immigration problems

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, episode 19 aired on TLC this Sunday, January 8, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the second part of the cast reunion, with Libby's brother Charlie and sister Becky making a surprise appearance. Both of them clarified that they had nothing to do with Andrei's immigration problems.

Andrei wanted to obtain a ten-year residence card, but he was told by his lawyers that something was slowing down the process. The lawyer hinted that someone could have tipped the immigration officers about Andrei's shady background or told the authorities that his and Libby's marriage was fake.

Becky said that no one from her family would contact the authorities, and Charlie, who had been in a physical altercation with Andrei, revealed that he did not even think of him anymore. However, Andrei refused to believe them and said that Charlie was insinuating him. Andrei's lawyer also joined the cast through a video call and said that a family member's words were more credible than an anonymous tip, which could have affected the green card process.

The lawyer also informed Libby's family members that giving fake information to legal authorities was illegal. However, Libby's sister reminded Andrei that he had overstayed in America when he came to the country a couple of years back to do a work-related internship. She said that the same could be affecting his green card, but the lawyer asked Andrei not to say anything.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Fans were divided over the whole issue. Some fans felt that Libby's family members reported Andrei to get rid of him and get him to divorce Libby. However, others felt that Andrei was trying to pin his own legal troubles on others, especially Charlie, with no proof.

Lala Foxx @lalafoxxfoxx @90DayFiance No evidence and the lawyer said it could be his past criminal activity . Andrei has no accountability for anything. It's so easy to blame everyone else for his problems #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter @90DayFiance No evidence and the lawyer said it could be his past criminal activity . Andrei has no accountability for anything. It's so easy to blame everyone else for his problems #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Andrei for hiding his past

Andrei was previously seen hiding his past work-related information in his hometown of Moldova and was a witness in a lawsuit in his country. He has been in fights with Libby's family since he married her in 2017.

Some 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that it was because of Andrei's own actions that he was at risk of getting deported while his wife was eight months pregnant. Others felt that Libby's family had always caused chaos and definitely reported Andrei, just as Charlie's wife and Becky had warned to do.

MeLyn 🌷💫 @BluMyst Becky & Charlie look guilty to me. They’re working hard to come up with reasons for Andrei’s immigration troubles #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfterTellAll Becky & Charlie look guilty to me. They’re working hard to come up with reasons for Andrei’s immigration troubles #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterTellAll

Kiki @DunnSearcher 🤷🏼‍♀️ FIRMLY believe they are the moles making false allegations WHY didn’t they roll the clip where Charlie’s wife said she’d blow Andrei into to immigration🤷🏼‍♀️ FIRMLY believe they are the moles making false allegations #90DayFiance PillowTalk #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfterTellAll #90DayFiance WHY didn’t they roll the clip where Charlie’s wife said she’d blow Andrei into to immigration‼️‼️🤷🏼‍♀️ FIRMLY believe they are the moles making false allegations #90DayFiancePillowTalk #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterTellAll #90DayFiance

IWedFred @IWedFred

What do you mean "intentionally"?



#90DayFiance Becky: "No one in our family would intentionally report Andrei to immigration."What do you mean "intentionally"? #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance TellAll Becky: "No one in our family would intentionally report Andrei to immigration." What do you mean "intentionally"?#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceTellAll

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceNews I remember back in the day that Andrei got super weird about his past. ANYONE who asked about his past got cursed out. So the idea that something popped up on a investigation doesnt sound too far off to me. #90dayfiance I remember back in the day that Andrei got super weird about his past. ANYONE who asked about his past got cursed out. So the idea that something popped up on a investigation doesnt sound too far off to me. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceNews

Evie💜#BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered @itsxchildsxplay



#90dayfiance

TellAll

#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter I'm mostly team Andrei because Libby's family has been trash since the beginning. Andrei could be unreasonable tho too #90dayfiance TellAll I'm mostly team Andrei because Libby's family has been trash since the beginning. Andrei could be unreasonable tho too #90dayfiance#90dayfianceTellAll#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/NhhjvY9cZa

RainMan @rayfriend1967 Andrei needs to stop looking for someone to blame he knows damn well that he has a criminal past. #90dayfiance Andrei needs to stop looking for someone to blame he knows damn well that he has a criminal past. #90dayfiance

Bronze Diva @diva_bronze #90DayFiance Andrei has a criminal past, and that’s the problem. Libby knows that because there were some issues with him coming to America when he was trying to come to America When the got together. He was a bad guy all along #90DayFiance Andrei has a criminal past, and that’s the problem. Libby knows that because there were some issues with him coming to America when he was trying to come to America When the got together. He was a bad guy all along 😫

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Ed's ex-fiance exposes his lie to Liz. Also, there's plenty of drama onstage, but for the first time ever, the cameras keep rolling to catch the aftermath as the couples meet up for an unrestricted after-party."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Angela told the other cast members that Michael had cheated on her with a girl he met online. She claimed that while she was in bed with him, he was chatting to the other girl and had invited her to Nigeria for Valentine's Day.

Ed was exposed by his ex Rose, who revealed that Ed wanted to come into a relationship with her, despite being engaged to Liz. He tried to blame Liz for not supporting him and asked her to return the engagement ring.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes