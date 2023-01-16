"He is trash!"- Why are 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slamming Usman and coming out in support of Jamal?

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 21 on Sunday, January 15, at 8 pm ET.

In the third part of the tell-all, Usman revealed that Kim was the one who broke up with him but they did talk to each other every day. Kim felt that no one understood their connection and said she did not want to deny Usman any form of happiness, including becoming a parent.

However, Kim's son Jamal also made a surprise appearance and said that Usman psycho-trapped his mother as a selfish person and later made her feel guilty so that she would break up with him. Jamal asked Usman to stop talking over him and said that he was still picking up the pieces left by him. Other cast members also agreed that Usman tried to make up excuses to not marry Kim.

Jamal said that Usman "low-key played the f**k out of " Kim, who was in denial of the whole situation. However, she saw a clip of Usman where he asked for another girl's phone number, and began to cry.

Jamal said that he would never indulge in a physical relationship with anyone if he was not in love. This made other cast members question Usman's desire to have multiple wives when he was just in love with Kim. Usman blamed it all on their cultural differences, but Kim said that she was done with him and would not be interested in rekindling their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Jamal was right and slammed Usman for using Kim just to stay relevant on the show.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praise Jamal for being a good son

Usman, 34, and Kim, 52, dated for a long time before they started talking about having children. Usman kept saying that he was not the one who was incapable of having children and refused to accept that he always wanted the relationship to fail.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans, however, agreed with Jamal and praised him for supporting his mother.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 21?

"Angela reaches her breaking point and confronts Ed. In the studio, Usman faces Kim's son, Jamal. Also, Bilal and Shaeeda give a shocking update, and Sumit's family finally decides if they will accept his marriage."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, other cast members tried to tell Liz that she deserved better than Ed.

Meanwhile, Shaeeda praised Yara for standing her ground as Angela screamed in her face. She also made plans to confront Bilal about their issues related to having kids in the tell-all.

Jovi still felt that Andrei was the one causing issues in Libby's family and asked him to rethink his actions so that his kids could have a relationship with their grandparents.

Shaeeda revealed that she had trust issues with Bilal but was very happy as he proposed to her in front of everyone, asking her to have his children.

