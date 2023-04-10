"Proud of Nouran": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans impressed as Nicole's friend schools Mahmoud about religion and Quran

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 10 aired on TLC on Sunday, April 9. The episode featured a tense conversation between Mahmoud and Nicole's friend Nouran. Right from the beginning, Mahmoud and Nouran did not greet each other and got into an argument about religious beliefs and women not wearing Hijab.

Nouran made Mahmoud realize that the Quran did not mention that women cover their bodies and hair, it just asked women to dress modestly. She told him that covering the hair all the time was very bad for the skin and asked him to show the verse where women were asked to "cover up."

When Mahmoud mentioned that he did not like his wife doing yoga and stretching in front of other men, Nouran stated that he was blaming all the wrongdoings of men on his wife. She also told Mahmoud that many women were attracted to men based on their looks but did not ask them to cover up.

Nouran wanted her friend to have the choice to live her life in her own way and not with rules forced on her. Mahmoud and Nouran both agreed that women had a biological difference, but this did not mean that god would not be "fair" to both the genders.

Nouran asked Mahmoud to "listen to his heart," as it says so in the Quran. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were impressed by Nouran's words and thanked her for "putting Mahmoud in his place."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans want Nouran to help Nicole get out of her marriage

Nicole was scared as her friend and her husband started to fight right off the bat before even saying "hi" to each other. She was impressed with both of them. She praised Nouran for being a "strong woman" and her husband for "not storming off" in the middle of the conversation.

Nouran confessed that she would not be able to handle losing her own freedom based on religion, so wanted Nicole to get out of her marriage. Mahmoud called Nouran the worst girl he ever met in a confessional. Nouran, on the other hand, said the following about Mahmoud:

"The typical Egyptian man ... he feels safe in this [modesty] zone and feels like there's threat outside of this zone because he doesn't know anything else."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans asked Nouran to help "doormat" Nicole get out of her marriage and praised her for questioning Mahmoud's way of thinking.

Shanique @NicoleShanique #90DayFiance See Mahmoud don’t like Nouran because she can argue with him on his level and Nicole is fascinated because she’s such a doormat #90dayfiancetheotherway See Mahmoud don’t like Nouran because she can argue with him on his level and Nicole is fascinated because she’s such a doormat #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

E. L. Danvers 🐶🚺⚖️⚾️ @DanversNYC



#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway Nouran needs to get Nicole on a flight and get her out of this abusive, toxic relationship. Mahmoud is a little boy who can't even defend his own position and who admitted he can't control his own urges. Nouran needs to get Nicole on a flight and get her out of this abusive, toxic relationship. Mahmoud is a little boy who can't even defend his own position and who admitted he can't control his own urges.#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

IG:Msdavis20099 @mdavis2009 I agree with Nouran, people like him make a conversation unbearable. He’s just making up things, he couldn’t even show her in the Quran where it says that. #90DayFiance I agree with Nouran, people like him make a conversation unbearable. He’s just making up things, he couldn’t even show her in the Quran where it says that. #90DayFiance https://t.co/9j9pdO8fpD

BigEdsNeck_ @eds_neck

🏻 🏻.

This woman is QUEEN ENERGY.

#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway Nouran: Mahmoud is not deep. He is a follower.🏻.This woman is QUEEN ENERGY. Nouran: Mahmoud is not deep. He is a follower.💯💯👏🏻👏🏻.This woman is QUEEN ENERGY.#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/dTov20mzZ8

Mamajuana @Mamajuana199999 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway Nouran owned Mohammed. If I were Nicole I would’ve got the ICK at that dinner table Nouran owned Mohammed. If I were Nicole I would’ve got the ICK at that dinner table 😂😂 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

flight insight @FlightsInsight this is one awesome person, keep challenging the patriarchy Nouran is the best person ever on #90DayFiance this is one awesome person, keep challenging the patriarchy #90dayfiancetheotherway Nouran is the best person ever on #90DayFiance 👏👏👏👏👏 this is one awesome person, keep challenging the patriarchy #90dayfiancetheotherway

Penny @maf7825



So men can control women



So men can control women



and



So men can control women



#90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance Nouran you already know the actual answer to every question you're asking:So men can control womenSo men can control womenandSo men can control women Nouran you already know the actual answer to every question you're asking:So men can control womenSo men can control womenandSo men can control women#90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

Joe Scavella @MrScavellz #90DayFiance Nouran is every fear every traditional Egyptian man has, a free thinking woman with her own opinions not afraid to speak them in public. He knows her presence will be a problem because it will make Nicole think for herself #90dayfiancetheotherway Nouran is every fear every traditional Egyptian man has, a free thinking woman with her own opinions not afraid to speak them in public. He knows her presence will be a problem because it will make Nicole think for herself #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

Nicole accepted Islam before researching enough about it

Nicole did not do a lot of research on Islam and it's rules before converting. She wanted to marry Mahmoud by any means at the time and is now facing issues dealing with several differences in their lifestyle.

Nicole and Mahmoud have broken up many times, but the former still refuses to return home to America.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

