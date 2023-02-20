"The ignorance is high"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans shocked as Nicole accepts Islam without doing research

Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4, titled If You Can't Jump, You Plunge, aired on TLC this Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET.
The episode featured Nicole packing her bags to move to Egypt and give her husband Mahmoud another chance. The two got married secretly within days of getting to know each other and faced a lot of trouble in their relationship due to their cultural differences.
Nicole's parents did not want her to move away to Egypt as they knew nothing about Egypt or Mahmoud. Nicole also shocked them by revealing that she had converted to Islam after reading the Shahada, as explained to her by her husband.
However, Nicole did not follow any of the dietary restrictions that came with the religion. She also claimed that she did not know before converting that she had to pray five times a day. Moreover, she refused to "ever cover her head" in Egypt and did not want to dress according to customs.
All of this made Nicole doubt her own conversion to Mahmoud's religion, despite knowing that it was the most important thing in his life.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans could not believe Nicole's "ignorance" and slammed her for accepting another religion without doing proper research about the same.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Nicole for moving to Egypt despite not fully accepting Islam
In the episode, even Mahmoud accepted that he and Nicole had different thought processes, given that for him, praying was a very important part of his life. He also added that he could not let Nicole wear her choice of clothes.
Their marriage had previously ended for the same reasons, prompting Nicole to move back to the US.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Nicole for her decision to move to Egypt once again, despite knowing that she had not accepted Islam completely and was not living her life according to it.
What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 3?
This week, fans met Mahmoud in Egypt. He said that he wanted to give his relationship another chance and hoped that Nicole would accept his way of living. He also revealed that most of the time, the couple used to fight over clothes. Mahmoud's brother advised him to educate his wife about his religion and make her feel comfortable.
Fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and the network's website, one day after the television premiere.