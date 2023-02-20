"The ignorance is high"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans shocked as Nicole accepts Islam without doing research

Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4, titled If You Can't Jump, You Plunge, aired on TLC this Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Nicole packing her bags to move to Egypt and give her husband Mahmoud another chance. The two got married secretly within days of getting to know each other and faced a lot of trouble in their relationship due to their cultural differences.

Nicole's parents did not want her to move away to Egypt as they knew nothing about Egypt or Mahmoud. Nicole also shocked them by revealing that she had converted to Islam after reading the Shahada, as explained to her by her husband.

However, Nicole did not follow any of the dietary restrictions that came with the religion. She also claimed that she did not know before converting that she had to pray five times a day. Moreover, she refused to "ever cover her head" in Egypt and did not want to dress according to customs.

All of this made Nicole doubt her own conversion to Mahmoud's religion, despite knowing that it was the most important thing in his life.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans could not believe Nicole's "ignorance" and slammed her for accepting another religion without doing proper research about the same.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Nicole for moving to Egypt despite not fully accepting Islam

In the episode, even Mahmoud accepted that he and Nicole had different thought processes, given that for him, praying was a very important part of his life. He also added that he could not let Nicole wear her choice of clothes.

Their marriage had previously ended for the same reasons, prompting Nicole to move back to the US.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Nicole for her decision to move to Egypt once again, despite knowing that she had not accepted Islam completely and was not living her life according to it.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket #90dayfiancetheotherway Nicole moving to Egypt and not wanting to be a Muslim is an obvious red flag!! #90DayFiance Nicole moving to Egypt and not wanting to be a Muslim is an obvious red flag!! #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead Nicole converted and married a Muslim man without knowing anything about the culture, and expected to not live any of the customs #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Nicole converted and married a Muslim man without knowing anything about the culture, and expected to not live any of the customs #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/ozjYDZZRwU

Kelly @kellymacsss Nicole didn’t tell her parents she was getting married OR that she converted to Islam? #90DayFiance Nicole didn’t tell her parents she was getting married OR that she converted to Islam? #90DayFiance https://t.co/jKFLd5QKvP

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 #90dayfiancetheotherway “I can’t change who I am to be with him” Nicole shut up lol you literally converted for him you’re going through all the motions to change things about you while saying you can’t change #90DayFiance “I can’t change who I am to be with him” Nicole shut up lol you literally converted for him you’re going through all the motions to change things about you while saying you can’t change #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

BigEdsNeck_ @eds_neck #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway Yeah, moving your life to another country to talk about all that you hate about that country before having that convo is def a good idea, Nicole. Yeah, moving your life to another country to talk about all that you hate about that country before having that convo is def a good idea, Nicole. 😒 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

Lashae J. @StacceeReddd Nicole thought the religion was so beautiful after learning about it for 2 days but didn’t read the rules i see why other countries be talking about Americans #90DayFiance Nicole thought the religion was so beautiful after learning about it for 2 days but didn’t read the rules i see why other countries be talking about Americans #90DayFiance

Dakota @DakotaB__ You could tell Nicole that the sky is green and she would believe you #90DayFiance You could tell Nicole that the sky is green and she would believe you #90DayFiance

#90DayFiance So she converted to Islam without knowing what it meant to be a Muslim. There is no way that's not going to end bad. So she converted to Islam without knowing what it meant to be a Muslim. There is no way that's not going to end bad. #90DayFiance

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 3?

This week, fans met Mahmoud in Egypt. He said that he wanted to give his relationship another chance and hoped that Nicole would accept his way of living. He also revealed that most of the time, the couple used to fight over clothes. Mahmoud's brother advised him to educate his wife about his religion and make her feel comfortable.

Fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and the network's website, one day after the television premiere.

