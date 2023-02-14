"He's really been lost": Joshua Bassett leaves fans weary after revealing he got baptized at controversial Bethel Church

American singer and High School Musical star Joshua Bassett has been in the news recently for sharing posts related to religion and faith.

On Monday, February 13, 2023, he shared a video where he is seen proclaiming Jesus as his "lord and savior," during a church service at the infamous Bethel Church in Redding, California.

The clip, posted on his Twitter account, @joshuabassett just before his baptism ceremony, features Joshua talking about his search for "truth," claiming that it led him astray. He is heard saying:

"Long story short, I grew up Christian and I ran the other way, as far as I could go, in pursuit of the truth. That only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders... No other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did."

As the post went viral, internet users expressed their concern over Joshua Bassett's tweets. One user @ItsSavlena stated:

The fact Joshua is now with Bethel Church???? He's really been lost. They are one of the biggest cults out there and strong advocates for conversion therapy and anti lgbt agendas. The same church that was making people lie on the graves of ancestors to absorb gods power?????

Internet users left unsettled by Joshua Bassett's association with Bethel Church

As news of Joshua Bassett's baptism spread, netizens expressed their doubts about his association with the controversial church. They stated that while they were happy that the actor had found peace in religion, they were also worried that he had joined a cult.

Twitterati pointed out that the church was publicizing their connection with Joshua and promoting the ministry. User Caitlyn @slaytilinbb2 summarized this in a tweet:

the issue with joshua bassett getting baptized at bethel is the fact that bethel leaders & fans are posting about it & are specifically saying "he got baptized WITH BETHEL!" so even though he says he doesn't support them, they're using his name and face to promote their ministry

Others expressed concern about the circumstances under which the High School Musical actor had turned to religion. They stated that the actor's vulnerability was taken advantage of. User, @SarahSchepp1, called Bethel a "megachurch that glamorizes conversion therapy."

well. now i think bethel church has taken advantage of joshua bassett's vulnerabilities. my issue is with having an idea of what he was struggling with before his public conversion, and now he's being baptized at a megachurch that glamorizes conversion therapy. i hope he's okay.

Twitter user Leigh @nervousleigh, remarked that Joshua was a cult victim and needed support from people, not the public backlash.

The whole thing is utterly transparent to me as someone who got out, and I hope people will realize that dunking on Joshua is just going to further isolate a young queer person who needs help. Please, please focus your attention to Bethel leadership, not the cult victim.

Here are some more responses seen on social media:

joshua basset joining bethel church…….,…oh no

i'm glad joshua bassett found peace, my issue here isn't christianity but the place he got baptized in. bethel church is scary. they're belief systems are faulty. i just hope he finds a better church cause bethel isn't it.

Joshua Bassett becoming a Christian is one thing but becoming a bethel member is an entirely different one. if all churches are cults that one is... something more sinister

Joshua basset got baptised at bethel?!?? Oh no they actively advocate and endorse conversion therapy and Joshua has previously come out. I'm scared for him.

as a christian, someone who grew up deep in the church—joshua bassett getting baptized at bethel is extremely bad news



that type of church loves to prey on people at their lowest, and young queer people? don't get me started

disgusting doctrine and views that come out of a literal interpretation of scripture and it's just gross and a dumpster fire & I pray joshua truly finds the comfort and belonging he needs but outside of such a toxic church like bethel

My two cents are completely unneeded re: Joshua Bassett, but I just wanted to say that I'm stoked he follows Christ while also being extremely concerned & alarmed that he was baptized at a church as dangerous as Bethel

TL;DR Joshua Bassett's new church, Bethel church, is an extremely conservative megachurch that believes conversion therapy to be true, is owned by millionaires, drains its followers finances and engages in spiritual practices far outside the norm of the average evangelical church

Joshua Bassett claims that he did not know about all the "policies and beliefs" of Bethel church

Joshua Bassett is an American actor, singer, and songwriter who was born in Oceanside, California in 2000. He is known for his role as Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The 22-year-old started his acting career in theater, boasting a record of 30 musical productions before he joined television.

In a 2021 interview with GQ, Bassett revealed that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. His subsequent association with Bethel Church, infamous for its "conversion therapies" for the LGBTQ community, sparked backlash among netizens.

Bethel, an American church based in Redding, California, is a "non-denominational megachurch," that was established in 1952.

Following public apprehension and tweets about the church, Bassett quickly distanced himself and shared a response on the micro-blogging platform:

"I visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. my heart is for Christ and Christ alone!"

"i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them.

my heart is for Christ and Christ alone!"

Following the confession, fans immediately questioned Bassett for not researching enough before getting baptized.

Drive by baptism? Lol. If you truly believe in the purpose of being baptized why would you not research the people doing it…

Joshua has offered no further clarifications on the matter.

