"He's really been lost": Joshua Bassett leaves fans weary after revealing he got baptized at controversial Bethel Church

American singer and High School Musical star Joshua Bassett has been in the news recently for sharing posts related to religion and faith.
On Monday, February 13, 2023, he shared a video where he is seen proclaiming Jesus as his "lord and savior," during a church service at the infamous Bethel Church in Redding, California.
The clip, posted on his Twitter account, @joshuabassett just before his baptism ceremony, features Joshua talking about his search for "truth," claiming that it led him astray. He is heard saying:
"Long story short, I grew up Christian and I ran the other way, as far as I could go, in pursuit of the truth. That only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders... No other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did."
As the post went viral, internet users expressed their concern over Joshua Bassett's tweets. One user @ItsSavlena stated:
Internet users left unsettled by Joshua Bassett's association with Bethel Church
As news of Joshua Bassett's baptism spread, netizens expressed their doubts about his association with the controversial church. They stated that while they were happy that the actor had found peace in religion, they were also worried that he had joined a cult.
Twitterati pointed out that the church was publicizing their connection with Joshua and promoting the ministry. User Caitlyn @slaytilinbb2 summarized this in a tweet:
Others expressed concern about the circumstances under which the High School Musical actor had turned to religion. They stated that the actor's vulnerability was taken advantage of. User, @SarahSchepp1, called Bethel a "megachurch that glamorizes conversion therapy."
Twitter user Leigh @nervousleigh, remarked that Joshua was a cult victim and needed support from people, not the public backlash.
Here are some more responses seen on social media:
Joshua Bassett claims that he did not know about all the "policies and beliefs" of Bethel church
Joshua Bassett is an American actor, singer, and songwriter who was born in Oceanside, California in 2000. He is known for his role as Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
The 22-year-old started his acting career in theater, boasting a record of 30 musical productions before he joined television.
In a 2021 interview with GQ, Bassett revealed that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. His subsequent association with Bethel Church, infamous for its "conversion therapies" for the LGBTQ community, sparked backlash among netizens.
Bethel, an American church based in Redding, California, is a "non-denominational megachurch," that was established in 1952.
Following public apprehension and tweets about the church, Bassett quickly distanced himself and shared a response on the micro-blogging platform:
"I visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. my heart is for Christ and Christ alone!"
Following the confession, fans immediately questioned Bassett for not researching enough before getting baptized.
Joshua has offered no further clarifications on the matter.