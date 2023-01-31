"What in the absolute hail": Joshua Bassett religion drama explained as Christianity claims leave netizens divided

Actor Joshua Bassett is in the limelight yet again for sharing his religious encounters on social media.

He recently shared three stories on Instagram where he wrote that he went to church to pray to God and there he made the prayer that God should give some indication so that he knows Jesus is for certain and that he is the only way.

He further explained how he felt that God exists and Jesus gave him the sign. As soon as he shared these stories, social media users started reacting to it. One user, @dietcokeloverr said:

"what in the absolute hail?"

One user, @dietcokeloverr said:

"what in the absolute hail?"

Explaining further, he said that soon after he made the prayer, two people came up behind him and said that God put it on their hearts to put their hands on him and pray.

Joshua Bassett's Instagram story (Image via snip from Instagram/joshuatbassett)

He talked about how a few months ago he asked God to send him a sign when he writes the truth. Later, he typed, "Jesus is the way" but nothing happened and then he added, "Jesus is the only way" and quickly the light turned on in his living room.

Joshua Bassett explained his Jesus encounter on Instagram (Image via snip from Instagram/joshuatbassett)

Bassett also said that he encountered Jesus not once but twice and the experience was richer and more vivid than anything in his entire life.

Joshua's third story on Instagram (Image via snip from Instagram/joshuatbassett)

He also assured his fans that those who are concerned about him should know that he is better than he has ever been and is looking forward to speaking about how he encountered Jesus soon.

Internet users share mixed reactions to Joshua Bassett's religious stories

As soon as he shared the stories on Instagram, his fans were left baffled yet again. Some internet users supported him while some just called it all a religious drama.

jessie‎‎ ᗢ @RH4ENYRAS me reading joshua bassett's ig stories

karinne @urmotherluvskep Joshua basset's gotta be going through a manic episode or psychosis or schizophrenia or something…there's no way he went from normal to this that fast

lia! 📷 @matiIdalvr I just want to know what happened to Joshua basset to become so Christian

Rachel ♡ @Rach3lSouthwick You guys act like Joshua basset is joining a cult because he became a Christian? What happened to respecting religions? Y'all are hypocrites #joshuabassett

⁷ ♡ @euphoriamoa joshua basset experiencing the love of God makes me so emotional 🥹 may God provide him peace and strength

lia ❀ TODAY ૮• - •ა @dreamierenjunie the joshua bassett x christ crossover was not an experience i thought i would be living through

kay 💌 @kailsri all those saying "is joshua basset okay??" must've not read when he said this. if he's happy then try to be happy for him also. he's not forcing anything onto anyone, he's just sharing what he believes and what he's experienced

chris @thechristiecrab joshua bassett couldn't u have waited until after i already bought concert tickets to come out as a christian

Joshua Bassett previously also posted about Jesus

Earlier this month on January 6, Bassett shared a tweet about being religious and said that "Jesus Christ is the only way."

He wrote:

"Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented. turn away from hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him ."

Joshua Bassett @joshuatbassett Jesus Christ is the only way.

His death and resurrection are historically documented.

turn away form hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him . Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented.turn away form hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him .

When he shared the post, netizens were left confused and thought his account was hacked. However, it now looks like social media users have received their much-awaited clarification.

For those unaware, Bassett is an American actor and is popular for his role as Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Other than this, he is also a singer and a songwriter.

