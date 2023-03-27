"You legit haven't stopped complaining"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Nicole as she fights with Mahmoud again

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 8, titled For Every Joy There Is a Price To Be Paid, aired on TLC on Sunday, March 26 at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Nicole and Mahmoud trying to enjoy their day in Egypt without talking about their problems. Mahmoud taught Nicole how to pray and they later went to the pool together. However, Nicole refused to wear the burqa over her burkini. Mahmoud still praised Nicole for covering up and for leaving everything in America for him.

He also said that he was not sure if he could have done this for anyone. Nicole started to complain that Mahmoud was not compromising on anything and was unsure if he would ever change his thoughts over several cultural differences.

After spending some time in the pool, Nicole claimed that Mahmoud said something passive-aggressive to her after changing their clothes, which hinted that he did not care about his wife.

Nicole walked out of the area in a hurry, with Mahmoud following her, and went alone on the busy road. They fought in front of everybody as Mahmoud kept on asking what he did wrong but Nicole refused to answer.

She even pushed him once and said that she has had enough, stating that she was "trapped." Nicole also accused Mahmoud of always saying stuff like this behind the scenes when no one was paying attention.

Mahmoud tried to take Nicole home with him, stating that an Egyptian wife would never have pushed him. He warned Nicole that he would divorce her if he did not come outside to Uber within five minutes.

Nicole did not go out and claimed that she had "nothing left" in her. She was done with Mahmoud always picking on her.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were done with Nicole complaining about Mahmoud and his culture every day and asked her to go home.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans want Nicole to go back to the US

Nicole was single for 10 years before meeting Mahmoud, so did not want anybody to question her. She also said that she was jealous of the life taken away from her if Egypt as she did not understand what dressing modestly meant.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans said that Nicole "exhausts" them by always complaining about her husband in each episode and never returning home. They also felt that she was not being cooperative towards Mahmoud and his culture.

Karen Sword @megan_sword Nicole….go home. Take some acting lessons and star in a drama. You have already mastered that. #90DayFiance Nicole….go home. Take some acting lessons and star in a drama. You have already mastered that. #90DayFiance

TV Shows Ace @TVShowsAce Nicole is lying! She didn’t want to wear the headpiece with the birkini! So she has not been cooperative #90dayfiance Nicole is lying! She didn’t want to wear the headpiece with the birkini! So she has not been cooperative #90dayfiance

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



Shut up already. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFIanceTOW #TheOtherWay Being a constant Debbie Downer and acting like you didn't choose every single thing in this journey isn't trying to make nice with Mahmoud, Nicole.Shut up already. #90DayFiance Being a constant Debbie Downer and acting like you didn't choose every single thing in this journey isn't trying to make nice with Mahmoud, Nicole.Shut up already. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFIanceTOW #TheOtherWay https://t.co/ECOnfdIa1t

Ken Wells @Ken_Prov

#90DayFiance

#90dayfiancetheotherway Nicole called out Mahmoud on being passive aggressive! Hello pot, meet kettle. Nicole called out Mahmoud on being passive aggressive! Hello pot, meet kettle. #90DayFiance#90dayfiancetheotherway

珊珊 @NotAlwaysRong Have you been working hard to make Mahmoud happy, tho Nicole? I get the hijab is a personal thing, but he wanted you to wear it and you didn’t. #90DayFiance Have you been working hard to make Mahmoud happy, tho Nicole? I get the hijab is a personal thing, but he wanted you to wear it and you didn’t. #90DayFiance

she who loves Lord JESUS @belovedleena



Nicole just go home,

because it exhausts me

just watching your segments...



#90dayfiance

#90daytheotherway uh, Mockmood, i think it's a wrap.Nicole just go home,because it exhausts mejust watching your segments... uh, Mockmood, i think it's a wrap.Nicole just go home, because it exhausts me just watching your segments...#90dayfiance #90daytheotherway

Nicole and Mahmoud have already been separated once

Nicole married Mahmoud just days after meeting him on a tour and the two had a lot of clashes over their cultural differences.

The two have already separated once in the past, and are currently trying to give their marriage a second shot. However, Nicole is facing issues with the same and even questioning Mahmoud's religious beliefs, refusing to wear a burqa.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

