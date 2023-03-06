"Learn the culture"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Nicole for not accepting Egyptian customs

Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4, titled Lies Have Got No Legs, aired on TLC on Monday, March 5 at 8 pm ET.
In the episode, Nicole was seen feeling homesick just one day after she had arrived in Egypt. She felt that she and Mahmoud were not communicating about their issues, which was because of the cultural differences between America and Egypt.
Mahmoud took Nicole out for a walk around the neighborhood when she insisted on sitting in a cafe. He told her that some places are reserved for men, such as the cafe, as men have a particular way of talking to women in their country.
Nicole did not listen to him and the two got awkward looks from everyone as they got seated. The waiter did agree to serve Nicole, as he understood that she was from America. Mahmoud did not want Nicole to sit in the cafe but he didn't escalate the matter further as he didn't want to upset her again.
Nicole then asked him to let her meet his friends as she was afraid that he was hiding something. Mahmoud told Nicole that "wife" was a red line in their community and that no one met their friend's spouse apart from on their wedding day.
Nicole did not listen to him and kept forcing him until he agreed. During the meeting, the friends were seated in a separate corner and barely talked to Nicole. She was feeling nervous and was afraid to say something offensive, and the meeting ended on an awkward note.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Nicole for not listening to her husband and not understanding Egyptian customs and culture.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Nicole as refuses to accept Egyptian culture
Nicole later agreed that she should have listened to her husband. She said that she would not meet Mahmoud's friends again and would need to find another way to find new friends in the country.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans asked Nicole to go home if she was unwilling to change her ways according to Egyptian culture. They also slammed her for forcing Mahmoud to "compromise" his customs, when she refused to do it herself.
Nicole cried in the bathroom in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 5
In the episode, Nicole was seen crying in the bathroom after feeling homesick and was afraid that she and Mahmoud would continue to ignore some of their serious issues Mahmoud felt Nicole was upset because of him, but she explained that she was just "mourning" her past life in America.
