"Learn the culture"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Nicole for not accepting Egyptian customs

Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4, titled Lies Have Got No Legs, aired on TLC on Monday, March 5 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Nicole was seen feeling homesick just one day after she had arrived in Egypt. She felt that she and Mahmoud were not communicating about their issues, which was because of the cultural differences between America and Egypt.

Mahmoud took Nicole out for a walk around the neighborhood when she insisted on sitting in a cafe. He told her that some places are reserved for men, such as the cafe, as men have a particular way of talking to women in their country.

Nicole did not listen to him and the two got awkward looks from everyone as they got seated. The waiter did agree to serve Nicole, as he understood that she was from America. Mahmoud did not want Nicole to sit in the cafe but he didn't escalate the matter further as he didn't want to upset her again.

Nicole then asked him to let her meet his friends as she was afraid that he was hiding something. Mahmoud told Nicole that "wife" was a red line in their community and that no one met their friend's spouse apart from on their wedding day.

Nicole did not listen to him and kept forcing him until he agreed. During the meeting, the friends were seated in a separate corner and barely talked to Nicole. She was feeling nervous and was afraid to say something offensive, and the meeting ended on an awkward note.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Nicole for not listening to her husband and not understanding Egyptian customs and culture.

Nicole later agreed that she should have listened to her husband. She said that she would not meet Mahmoud's friends again and would need to find another way to find new friends in the country.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans asked Nicole to go home if she was unwilling to change her ways according to Egyptian culture. They also slammed her for forcing Mahmoud to "compromise" his customs, when she refused to do it herself.

realityfun @realityfun2 #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance Nicole is the type of person who does not research the culture but also doesn’t listen to her husband when he’s explaining it to her 🤷🏻‍♀️ Maybe she should go home and save us all the trouble #90DayFiance tow #90daytheotherway Nicole is the type of person who does not research the culture but also doesn’t listen to her husband when he’s explaining it to her 🤷🏻‍♀️ Maybe she should go home and save us all the trouble 😬😐#90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance #90DayFiancetow #90daytheotherway https://t.co/S9ZxkFnl4V

Shanique @NicoleShanique Nicole pushing this dinner with his friends is bothering me. #90DayFiance Nicole pushing this dinner with his friends is bothering me. #90DayFiance

#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway Nicole says Mahmoud shouldn’t feel like he’s to blame but what’s he supposed to think when all she does is cry about having to hold up her end of the marriage. Nicole says Mahmoud shouldn’t feel like he’s to blame but what’s he supposed to think when all she does is cry about having to hold up her end of the marriage. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

Jeremy @dudeitsjeremy #90dayfiancetheotherway My face when I see her another American think they can go to another country and disrupt their entire culture. Looking at you Nicole. #90DayFiance My face when I see her another American think they can go to another country and disrupt their entire culture. Looking at you Nicole. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/w8SlZGYIOd

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90dayfianceTheOtherWay Nicole wants Mahmoud to compromise with his culture for her but she refuses to do any compromise whatsoever for Mahmouds culture & religion. #90DayFiance Nicole wants Mahmoud to compromise with his culture for her but she refuses to do any compromise whatsoever for Mahmouds culture & religion. #90DayFiance #90dayfianceTheOtherWay

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90dayfianceTheOtherWay Nicole has forced Mahmoud to planned a meeting between his friends & her after he told her its not his culture to do so. #90DayFiance Nicole has forced Mahmoud to planned a meeting between his friends & her after he told her its not his culture to do so. #90DayFiance #90dayfianceTheOtherWay

Cyrus Wayne @cy_thagreat There are so many resources to research another culture. Nicole’s ignorance has no excuse #90DayFiance There are so many resources to research another culture. Nicole’s ignorance has no excuse #90DayFiance

Sheila @sheyfranco Nicole thinks she’s just gonna go and change a whole culture 🤦🏻‍♀️ #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Nicole thinks she’s just gonna go and change a whole culture 🤦🏻‍♀️ #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/gD3C23jue9

Nicole cried in the bathroom in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 5

In the episode, Nicole was seen crying in the bathroom after feeling homesick and was afraid that she and Mahmoud would continue to ignore some of their serious issues Mahmoud felt Nicole was upset because of him, but she explained that she was just "mourning" her past life in America.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

