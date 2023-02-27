"Go home"- Why are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slamming Nicole in episode 4? 

Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired on TLC this Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Nicole arrived at her husband's residence and immediately started complaining about the house being filled with family members, including several kids and Mahmoud's mother. Nicole has lived in Egypt previously and married Mahmoud within days of getting to know him, despite their cultural differences.

After getting divorced once, Nicole chose to give Mahmoud another chance. However, she fought with him almost as soon as she landed at the airport, because the latter commented on her clothes and said that it exposed some of her body. Mahmoud confessed that whenever Nicole comes to Egypt, they fight a lot during the initial days, but settle on later.

Nicole's sister-in-law, who is Chinese and has accepted the Arabic culture, offered to become friends with Nicole, but the latter was not interested in the same. Nicole, who is still struggling to learn their language, wondered how Mahmoud's sister-in-law changed herself completely.

She also complained about Egypt's "fried" food, saying that it always made her sick. She soon realized that the problems she had left in Egypt last time were still waiting for her.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were shocked by Nicole's attitude in episode 4 and felt that she should go home, as she kept on complaining about everything.

Ramona Collins @monaspoeticwax



This ain’t it, and she ain’t ready. Nicole should go home, like back to California or wherever she’s from.This ain’t it, and she ain’t ready. #90DayFiance Nicole should go home, like back to California or wherever she’s from. This ain’t it, and she ain’t ready. #90DayFiance https://t.co/JUkTOtNkDP

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans criticize Nicole for moving to Egypt again

In the previous episode, Nicole confessed that she was having trouble with Mahmoud's religion. She accepted Islam when she married Mahmoud, but was now facing trouble practicing the traditions, which included praying five times a day and covering her head with a hijab.

Despite that, she decided to board the plane to Egypt. However, she was now wondering when she would be able to sort out her issues with Mahmoud.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that Nicole should have hashed out these differences with Mahmoud before coming to Egypt.

They also slammed her for expecting things to be different, despite knowing about the rules of Islam.

adrienne @i_donot_talk The whole “all my problems were waiting for me” thing is stupid. If you didn’t do anything to make changes prior to getting on a plane, wtf did you expect??? #90DayFiance The whole “all my problems were waiting for me” thing is stupid. If you didn’t do anything to make changes prior to getting on a plane, wtf did you expect??? #90DayFiance

Mira 💕 @MMira08 #90DayFianceTheOtherWay If I gotta get off the flight and start addressing issues immediately…. I’m not wasting my time getting on a flight. #90dayfiance If I gotta get off the flight and start addressing issues immediately…. I’m not wasting my time getting on a flight. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/BYv4bEqWKn

Help Ukraine! @grooveyyy #90daytheotherway Well Nicole honey, you should have addressed some of those issues before you got on the plane #90DayFiance Well Nicole honey, you should have addressed some of those issues before you got on the plane #90DayFiance #90daytheotherway https://t.co/kTJDFt3ngE

Alexis @alexis___tweets She adapted so much faster because she understood what she was doing before she did it all, Nicole. This isn’t one of life’s great mysteries it’s all a case of thinking it through before you act #90DayFiance She adapted so much faster because she understood what she was doing before she did it all, Nicole. This isn’t one of life’s great mysteries it’s all a case of thinking it through before you act #90DayFiance

BigEdsNeck_ @eds_neck

#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway Did Nicole think the centuries and centuries of culture in Egypt changed while she was away? 🤔 Did Nicole think the centuries and centuries of culture in Egypt changed while she was away? 🤔 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/zsqlWSyBOf

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#90dayfiance -Nicole's SIL is Chinese but managed to learn Arabic. That's impressive. I really like how the family is so kind & welcoming to her. Unfortunately, she's not used to living w/so many people & you can see it's too much for her. #90dayfiance theotherway -Nicole's SIL is Chinese but managed to learn Arabic. That's impressive. I really like how the family is so kind & welcoming to her. Unfortunately, she's not used to living w/so many people & you can see it's too much for her.#90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 4?

This week, Jen traveled six hours to meet Rishi in Jaipur, while the latter did not even tell his family that his partner had arrived in India.

Rishi's family was seen getting ready for an arranged marriage meeting, where they could find a suitable girl for him who could take over the household work. Jen, on the other hand, was very nervous about meeting her fiancé after two years, and asked the driver if the whole situation was "crazy."

Elsewhere, Gabe was happy to meet Isabel in Colombia and even showed her a tattoo of her name on his forearm.

Debbie's son asked her to get a prenup before moving to Morocco.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go.

