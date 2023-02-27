"Go home"- Why are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slamming Nicole in episode 4? 

Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired on TLC this Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET.
In the episode, Nicole arrived at her husband's residence and immediately started complaining about the house being filled with family members, including several kids and Mahmoud's mother. Nicole has lived in Egypt previously and married Mahmoud within days of getting to know him, despite their cultural differences.
After getting divorced once, Nicole chose to give Mahmoud another chance. However, she fought with him almost as soon as she landed at the airport, because the latter commented on her clothes and said that it exposed some of her body. Mahmoud confessed that whenever Nicole comes to Egypt, they fight a lot during the initial days, but settle on later.
Nicole's sister-in-law, who is Chinese and has accepted the Arabic culture, offered to become friends with Nicole, but the latter was not interested in the same. Nicole, who is still struggling to learn their language, wondered how Mahmoud's sister-in-law changed herself completely.
She also complained about Egypt's "fried" food, saying that it always made her sick. She soon realized that the problems she had left in Egypt last time were still waiting for her.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were shocked by Nicole's attitude in episode 4 and felt that she should go home, as she kept on complaining about everything.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans criticize Nicole for moving to Egypt again
In the previous episode, Nicole confessed that she was having trouble with Mahmoud's religion. She accepted Islam when she married Mahmoud, but was now facing trouble practicing the traditions, which included praying five times a day and covering her head with a hijab.
Despite that, she decided to board the plane to Egypt. However, she was now wondering when she would be able to sort out her issues with Mahmoud.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that Nicole should have hashed out these differences with Mahmoud before coming to Egypt.
They also slammed her for expecting things to be different, despite knowing about the rules of Islam.
What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 4?
This week, Jen traveled six hours to meet Rishi in Jaipur, while the latter did not even tell his family that his partner had arrived in India.
Rishi's family was seen getting ready for an arranged marriage meeting, where they could find a suitable girl for him who could take over the household work. Jen, on the other hand, was very nervous about meeting her fiancé after two years, and asked the driver if the whole situation was "crazy."
Elsewhere, Gabe was happy to meet Isabel in Colombia and even showed her a tattoo of her name on his forearm.
Debbie's son asked her to get a prenup before moving to Morocco.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go.