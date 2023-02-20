"Back to NY"- Why are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slamming Daniele in episode 3?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 3 aired on TLC this Sunday, Februay 19, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Daniele and Yohan looked at the apartment that they wanted to live in, as the former was not comfortable staying in Yohan's family home, which had no air conditioning. Yohan was shocked to learn that Daniele wanted to live in a place where the rent was $2000 per month.

Daniele hoped to reside in a "tourist area" with a dishwasher, terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and even a pool area. She asked Yohan about his contribution in the rent and he said that he could just afford $90 per month.

She then asked him if he would be able to contribute to the household work, which he denied, saying that in his culture, women did all the tasks of their home even if they had jobs. Daniele revealed that she did not want to be the one doing all of the work and did not want to support a "grown a** man" financially. She wanted Yohan to meet her half-way.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were upset with Daniele's statements. They reminded her that Yohan had warned her about his financial situation before she came to the Dominican Republic.

J Stan @BackstanAja #90dayfiancetheotherway Every chance she gets she tries to emasculate Yohan. You know he’s poor but then gets mad that he’s poor. Girl, take that back to NY and off my screen. #90DayFiance Every chance she gets she tries to emasculate Yohan. You know he’s poor but then gets mad that he’s poor. Girl, take that back to NY and off my screen. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Daniele for making Yohan feel poor

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Daniele for taunting Yohan about his business and calling him the "wife" in their marriage.

They pointed out that Yohan did not even want to live in the Dominican Republic because of the economic situation of his country and wanted to move to New York, but Daniele refused to do so.

Cyrus Wayne @cy_thagreat Wait, Danielle is willing to spend 2k/month on an apartment in DR?? And have the NERVE to ask him to compromise when he explicitly told you he had no job prospects?? #90DayFiance Wait, Danielle is willing to spend 2k/month on an apartment in DR?? And have the NERVE to ask him to compromise when he explicitly told you he had no job prospects?? #90DayFiance https://t.co/tA104ropeQ

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



He's a good digger and she's an idiot.



#90DayFiance Gee, if Yohan already told her that he can't afford something like this, why is she so insistent on being there while whining that she's footing the bill?He's a good digger and she's an idiot. #90DayFiance TheOtherWay #TheOtherWay Gee, if Yohan already told her that he can't afford something like this, why is she so insistent on being there while whining that she's footing the bill?He's a good digger and she's an idiot.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #TheOtherWay https://t.co/kR7mwuaBYc

PlainJane @Plain_Jane25 Danielle didn’t he tell you that he doesn’t make enough money #90DayFiance Danielle didn’t he tell you that he doesn’t make enough money #90DayFiance

Dani @lady_urbane Danielle is annoying as hell. You are a sugar mama. Just lean into the role. Be happy with your trophy husband. Damn!!! #90DayFiance Danielle is annoying as hell. You are a sugar mama. Just lean into the role. Be happy with your trophy husband. Damn!!! #90DayFiance https://t.co/wUT1HVrtcM

Why does Daniele want Yohan to change his business?

In the second episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele was very critical of Yohan's meat business because of the way he kept his products in the open, surrounded by bugs and flies. Yohan explained that this was how they sold things in his home country, but Daniele explained to him via a spreadsheet that he was losing more money than his earnings.

In episode 3, Daniele asked him if he was going to close his business, given the state of his losses in the same. However, he refused to do so and said that he would rethink it in 9 months.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes