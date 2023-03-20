"Ignorant, gullible, silly"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Jen for not reading her Visa details

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 7, titled Drop by Drop the River Rises, aired on TLC on Sunday, March 19, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Jen going to an immigration lawyer to sort out some of her visa issues. She has a 4-month tourist visa but will have to move out of the country once every 30 months.

Jen wanted to confirm if, instead of going to the USA, she could travel to any nearby country and then return to India. However, the lawyer shocked her by showing her that she only had a single entry on the given paperwork, so she will have to apply for a tourist visa again.

On the visa, it was clearly written that once Jen leaves India, the visa will become invalid. The lawyer could not understand how Jen did not read her documents properly and called this "crazy American behavior." The advocate also slammed her for not knowing when she would get married, given that she was in the country for a man.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans agreed with the lawyer and felt that Jen was being "ignorant, gullible, and silly."

Kahijia Carmouche @LynnW0303



Jen, that man said get out of his country bc you're ignorant, gullible, silly,& you don't read. Bye girl, BYE 🏾

#90DayFiance #90daytheotherway SIR YESSSS...we Americans feel the same damn way!!! 🤣Jen, that man said get out of his country bc you're ignorant, gullible, silly,& you don't read. Bye girl, BYE SIR YESSSS...we Americans feel the same damn way!!! 🤣Jen, that man said get out of his country bc you're ignorant, gullible, silly,& you don't read. Bye girl, BYE👋🏾#90DayFiance #90daytheotherway https://t.co/9BcyaEawJz

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Jen, say that they want her to leave India

After giving Jen the bad news, the lawyer told her that if she could get married within 15 to 20 days, only then would she gain staying rights as an Indian. He also told her that applying for a tourist visa is tough because of the large number of applicants. He advised her to go back to the USA. Jen got scared by this and felt dumb for not even knowing the details on her visa.

She also had to tell Rishi about the bad news that she might have to go home in the upcoming week. She was worried that her own family and friends would pressure her into staying, while Rishi's family would convince him to have an arranged marriage.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Jen for not not reading her visa and coming to India with no plans to stay in the country.

Ann @AnnOtiz



#90DayFiance #90DayTheOtherWay How did Jen not understand the words “SINGLE ENTRY” on her visa How did Jen not understand the words “SINGLE ENTRY” on her visa⁉️⁉️⁉️#90DayFiance #90DayTheOtherWay

Princess Knight Denise @PrincessKnightD

1. Didn't read her visa to know it was single entry;

2. Claims to be engaged with NO wedding date; and

3. Wants the laws to accommodate her.

That's "crazy American behavior!" TheOtherWay @Louisiana_Cat That immigration attorney was on point. Jen:1. Didn't read her visa to know it was single entry;2. Claims to be engaged with NO wedding date; and3. Wants the laws to accommodate her.That's "crazy American behavior!" #90DayFiance TheOtherWay #90DayFiance @Louisiana_Cat That immigration attorney was on point. Jen:1. Didn't read her visa to know it was single entry;2. Claims to be engaged with NO wedding date; and3. Wants the laws to accommodate her. That's "crazy American behavior!" 😂😂#90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance

AlloMudda AlloFadda @allomuddak I do feel bad for Jen but like why didn’t she do any research?? Or I don’t know, LOOK AT HER VISA #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay I do feel bad for Jen but like why didn’t she do any research?? Or I don’t know, LOOK AT HER VISA #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/hHmLXgCyFG

Glenda Vaquerano @GlendaVee #theotherway Jen took the time to make all these plans yet didn’t read the fine print of her visa? Rookie mistake for someone waiting TWO years to move to India to marry her long-distance boyfriend. #90DayFiance Jen took the time to make all these plans yet didn’t read the fine print of her visa? Rookie mistake for someone waiting TWO years to move to India to marry her long-distance boyfriend. #90DayFiance #theotherway https://t.co/ifHOOwbKAg

Rishi has still not told his family about Jen

Jen and Rishi had been dating online for three years and were now ready to get married. However, he did not want to suddenly tell this to his family and introduced Jen to them as his friend in front of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way camera.

Rishi had asked Jen for more time to tell his family about the engagement. The latter was staying in a hidden apartment, away from his family. Jen even learnt the duties of an Indian housewife so she could adjust to Rishi's family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

