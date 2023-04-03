"Huge mistake": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Jeymi made the wrong decision by marrying Kris

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 9 aired on TLC on Sunday, March 2 at 8 pm ET. Kris and Jeymi tied the knot in a quick wedding ceremony after just nine days of meeting each other in person. Their close friends were able to attend the wedding while their family members attended the wedding via Zoom.

Kris decided to wear her mother’s wedding dress with an orange and yellow flower crown while Jeymi wore a modern floor-length white gown. The ceremony was in Spanish, given that they were in Colombia, but Kris could not understand anything as she did not know the language.

Kris had told Jeymi that she did not need to hear the words but just feel the emotions during the ceremony.

Kris said in a confessional that everyone warned them they were rushing into getting married but they did not listen to them. She added that it was “different from my past weddings because I'm marrying someone that I love completely.”

The couple also wrote their own vows, which were very emotional. Jeymi’s mother did not attend the wedding as she still does not know that Jeymi is a lesbian. Kris had told the viewers early on that according to the law, she will have to marry Jeymi within nine days in Colombia.

Jeymi was shocked when Kris told her she had to leave for the US just days after the wedding due to a legal court date.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were not happy with Jeymi’s decision to tie the knot with Kris as they felt the latter had a lot of red flags.

RealityTvSMH @realityTv_smh #90DayFiance Jeymi is a beautiful girl and she seems like she’s a good person. I’m so afraid she’s making a huge mistake marrying Kris! #90dayfiancetheotherway Jeymi is a beautiful girl and she seems like she’s a good person. I’m so afraid she’s making a huge mistake marrying Kris! #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance https://t.co/UoKfLGlyPb

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Jeymi is too young to marry Kris, who has a lot of medical issues

Over the past nine days, Kris has shocked Jeymi multiple times with her medical issues, like needing neck surgery, which would require her to stop working for a year.

She also bought guns and knives after getting into the country, which Jeymi felt was weird. After spending just a few days together, Kris had to leave for the US for a court date that she did not know about earlier.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans thought that Jeymi deserved someone better with fewer medical problems and red flags.

sassy and sporty resale @sassyNsporty #90dayfiancetheotherway Can someone explain how is it that Jen is already back in Oklahoma but we’re still only 9 days into Kris & Jeymi 🥴 #90DayFiance Can someone explain how is it that Jen is already back in Oklahoma but we’re still only 9 days into Kris & Jeymi 🥴 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/dnUOhmrLLo

Nida @nidzi1k @SuplexKittay Jeymi is too young and healthy to be with Kris. Kris has a lot of issues and it’s going to be a tough road for Jeymi. It’s not easy taking care of someone like Kris #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay @SuplexKittay Jeymi is too young and healthy to be with Kris. Kris has a lot of issues and it’s going to be a tough road for Jeymi. It’s not easy taking care of someone like Kris #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay

J Stan @BackstanAja #90dayfiancetheotherway Jeymi is really going through with this. Interesting. Still don’t understand what she sees in Kris. #90DayFiance Jeymi is really going through with this. Interesting. Still don’t understand what she sees in Kris. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

Somebody’s Auntie @Nesha_Pee I can’t believe Jeymi saw all these red flags in one week and still decided to marry this lady #90DayFiance I can’t believe Jeymi saw all these red flags in one week and still decided to marry this lady #90DayFiance

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Never expected Jeymi and Kris to get married after only being around each other for 9 days!! Jeymi looked gorgeous for the wedding, while Kris looked ridiculous in her dress! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Never expected Jeymi and Kris to get married after only being around each other for 9 days!! Jeymi looked gorgeous for the wedding, while Kris looked ridiculous in her dress! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay

Carolyn F Williams @cfw011757 #90DayFiance Jeymi shld know she's signing on 2b a nurse for Kris bc I'm sure she'll be getting a nose job too! #90DayFiance Jeymi shld know she's signing on 2b a nurse for Kris bc I'm sure she'll be getting a nose job too!

Tymmerie @Tymmerie Jeymi looks like she could be on the cover of a bridal magazine and Kris looks like a scarecrow. I don't understand what Jeymi sees in Kris. #90DayFiance Jeymi looks like she could be on the cover of a bridal magazine and Kris looks like a scarecrow. I don't understand what Jeymi sees in Kris. #90DayFiance

Kris and Jeymi's wedding vows

In her wedding vows, Jeymi told Kris that they will have to “make our best effort” every day, which she wanted to do for her new wife. She further added:

"I love you, and I want all of you. Every day. Forever. You and me."

Kris revealed that she never understood what it was like to be loved until she met her. She promised to never take Jeymi for granted and build a future together. She also said:

"You make me feel whole, not because you make up half of me, but because you accept all of me. I promise to always do the same for you."

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes