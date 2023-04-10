Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4, titled One Hand Does Not Clap, aired on TLC on Sunday, April 9. The episode got emotional as Kris left Colombia just days after her wedding to Jeymi. Kris moved from America to Colombia to be with Jeymi just a month ago and now had to travel back.

Kris told Jeymi that she was having trouble with her bank and her account was shut down as the authorities felt that someone had stolen her identity. She also needed to get her narcolepsy medication, which could cause serious medical issues for her. Kris told Jeymi that she would return in "two weeks tops."

Jeymi was concerned that Kris had not booked a return ticket. In the car, Jemi said:

"You no come back, I'll sell all your clothes and your s**t."

After hearing this, Kris laughed but Jeymi said that it was not funny. She was concerned about the future of their marriage if Kris did not return to Colombia.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were suspicious of Kris' visit to Alabama as she could have easily gotten her medication in Colombia. They wondered if there was another reason as to why she kept running back home.

Serenity @SerenityAfter Kris should be able to get her meds in Columbia. This is an excuse. She has to bring them back, right? So it’s obviously ok there. It would be cheaper to get a local doctor. Something’s up here. She keeps wanting to run home. #90DayFiance theotherway #90DayFiance Kris should be able to get her meds in Columbia. This is an excuse. She has to bring them back, right? So it’s obviously ok there. It would be cheaper to get a local doctor. Something’s up here. She keeps wanting to run home. #90DayFiancetheotherway #90DayFiance https://t.co/61iteqv26u

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Kris is using some illegal substances

Kris and Jeymi were about to open their own food truck business when the former had to rush back home. In a preview of the upcoming episode, Jeymi revealed that Kris had not contacted her via Facetime in over a month, implying that she had no plans of returning.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that there was no bank problem or medical issue and Kris just wanted to consume some illegal substances. They hope that Jeymi moves on from Kris if she does not return.

C @OhitsC_ #90dayfiancetheotherway What if Kris does indeed has a drug problem? The way some of y'all are clowning her addiction...its nasty work. I may not care for her lack of sense but damn #90DayFiance What if Kris does indeed has a drug problem? The way some of y'all are clowning her addiction...its nasty work. I may not care for her lack of sense but damn #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

#90dayfiancetheotherway Kris: Baby, I love but I have to go back to the states. I have to contact my plug to get more "meds." Kris: Baby, I love but I have to go back to the states. I have to contact my plug to get more "meds." #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/XwRf8eMe1l

You ate that! @101P4GES #90dayfiancetheotherway So whatever pills Kris popping, she can’t get over there? Is she gonna keep heading back every time she needs a quick fix? #90DayFiance So whatever pills Kris popping, she can’t get over there? Is she gonna keep heading back every time she needs a quick fix? #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

#90DayFiance Jeymi has got to get rid of this Kris. I hope she doesn't come back for Jeymi's sake. Shady shady lady. She's trouble. #90dayfiancetheotherway Jeymi has got to get rid of this Kris. I hope she doesn't come back for Jeymi's sake. Shady shady lady. She's trouble. #90dayfiancetheotherway#90DayFiance

#90dayfiance -Hmmm. Preview showed Kris & Jeymi arguing talking about she been gone for a minute, Kris don't answer her calls & she had 2 arm bands on covering her elbows where one typically uses a syringe to inject things/draw blood. 🤔🤔🤔 #90dayfiance theotherway -Hmmm. Preview showed Kris & Jeymi arguing talking about she been gone for a minute, Kris don't answer her calls & she had 2 arm bands on covering her elbows where one typically uses a syringe to inject things/draw blood. 🤔🤔🤔#90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/p77K4h5tUz

Kris and Jeymi want to start a business together

Kris and Jeymi recently got married in the presence of all their friends and family members. Kris wanted to open up her own business with her life partner, so planned on purchasing a food truck.

The recently married couple were very happy after seeing some trucks but were shocked to learn about their prices, which were $10,000 and $20,000. Kris told Jeymi that they should first plan the menu and the cost of running a food truck before buying anything.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and the network's website.

