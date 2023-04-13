"Could you be more superficial?": Candace Owens slammed over remarks on Lizzo's 'clinical obesity'

American political commentator Candace Owens was slammed online after she fat-shamed singer Lizzo. On Wednesday, April 12, the 33-year-old personality took to her Twitter handle to respond to a user who shared a naked picture of the singer. Alongside, the user wrote how celebrities and media portray obese people as healthy.

Sharing a picture of Lizzo, the user wrote:

Responding to this tweet, Owens blamed the women for getting "fooled" by supporting "fat acceptance" and claimed that today's women are more "irrational" and "emotional" than men.

In a follow-up tweet, Owens again called out women for leaving supportive comments on Lizzo's pictures. However, soon after she commented, Twitter users bashed the author.

What exactly did Candace Owens say about Lizzo's body, and how did Twitter react to it?

While responding to @FlorioGina's tweet, Candace Owens slammed women for supporting "trans men" and "fat acceptance," which, according to her, leads to their eradication.

In a follow-up tweet, she hailed men for not lying to other men and pretending that "clinic obesity is beauty."

After Candace Owens remarked about Lizzo's body, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the political commentator for her harsh words and asked her to stop disrespecting the Truth Hurts singer.

Some users also pointed out that despite her weight, Lizzo sings, dances, and performs like others. One user also pointed out that Owens had previously suffered from an eating disorder and was bullied for it, so she should back off and not bully the singer.

Michelle Cohen, MD @DocMCohen @RealCandaceO We get it: you're a woman who only feels pretty if other women are called ugly. Everyone can see exactly who you are. @RealCandaceO We get it: you're a woman who only feels pretty if other women are called ugly. Everyone can see exactly who you are.

Natasha Annalise @Natashalove9999 Candace owens disrespecting lizzo looks/weight meanwhile ...when her own looks is questionable ...i mean if your gonna self hate at least be worth looking at ...... Candace owens disrespecting lizzo looks/weight meanwhile ...when her own looks is questionable ...i mean if your gonna self hate at least be worth looking at ......

West @wesmn914 #CandaceOwens Wait a damn minute, @RealCandaceO weren’t you Bulimic and bullied for being anorexic or something of that nature? You recovered from a eating disorder… no? So why are you bullying @lizzo about her weight? #Lizzo Wait a damn minute, @RealCandaceO weren’t you Bulimic and bullied for being anorexic or something of that nature? You recovered from a eating disorder… no? So why are you bullying @lizzo about her weight? #Lizzo #CandaceOwens

Ryan @maybeprobablyme @RealCandaceO Obese isn't unhealthy. Lizzo can dance, move, and sing - and give a 100% high-energy performance for 2 hours. Can you even stand behind a podium spewing hate for 30 minutes without holding on for balance? Skinny isn't always healthy, obese isn't always unhealthy. @RealCandaceO Obese isn't unhealthy. Lizzo can dance, move, and sing - and give a 100% high-energy performance for 2 hours. Can you even stand behind a podium spewing hate for 30 minutes without holding on for balance? Skinny isn't always healthy, obese isn't always unhealthy.

Hiatus Musk @ShannonLeePerr1 @RealCandaceO I think all that matters is how she feels, right, not others who not her, not her body, not her mind, not her soul and not god almighty. @RealCandaceO I think all that matters is how she feels, right, not others who not her, not her body, not her mind, not her soul and not god almighty.

And also, should Candace really be talking about beauty standards, cuz... @RealCandaceO I would like to challenge everyone calling Lizzo unhealthy, to keep up with her tour schedule, doing cardio 2 hours per night.And also, should Candace really be talking about beauty standards, cuz... @RealCandaceO I would like to challenge everyone calling Lizzo unhealthy, to keep up with her tour schedule, doing cardio 2 hours per night.And also, should Candace really be talking about beauty standards, cuz... https://t.co/xWwrrNve0K

Dogs Are Better 🐕 @DogsAreBtr @RealCandaceO She’s much more of a beautiful person than you. When you open your mouth, most people only hear and see ugly. @RealCandaceO She’s much more of a beautiful person than you. When you open your mouth, most people only hear and see ugly.

Patrinia @MissTrinia01 @RealCandaceO She is beautiful inside and out. You as skinny as you are have insecurity issues. And every time you look in the mirror, you get angry and angrier about the way you look ,when she looks in the mirror she loves what she sees. @RealCandaceO She is beautiful inside and out. You as skinny as you are have insecurity issues. And every time you look in the mirror, you get angry and angrier about the way you look ,when she looks in the mirror she loves what she sees.

Crowletariat @derg_corv @RealCandaceO A bottom tier podcast grifter trying to play mean girl for engagement never reeks of desperation. @RealCandaceO A bottom tier podcast grifter trying to play mean girl for engagement never reeks of desperation.

Susan Tinsley @susantinsley69 @RealCandaceO God made us in all different shapes, sizes and colors, let's not be judgemental of others, it appears to be bullying IMO @RealCandaceO God made us in all different shapes, sizes and colors, let's not be judgemental of others, it appears to be bullying IMO

This is not the first time that Candace Owens has created controversy with her words. Recently, she made headlines for slamming JoJo Siwa for faking her s*xuality "for attention."

"I don't believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I want to state that very clearly. I do believe that she's desperate for attention."

Siwa was not amused by the accusations and asked Owens to "respectfully back the f**k off" on Twitter.

Actress Christina Applegate also slammed Owens after she criticized SKIMS' new campaign featuring a model in a wheelchair. Owens said the brand was taking "inclusivity" too far and called it "ridiculous."

Lizzo has been a long-time advocate for body positivity

Born on April 27, 1988, Lizzo's real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and she is a native of Detroit, Michigan.

Although the singer constantly faces criticism of her body, she has long advocated for body positivity and inclusivity. She has spoken several times about the same topic, aside from launching a shapewear brand, Yitty, that manufactures products for customers up to 6x sizes.

While speaking about body positivity in Vogue in 2020, she said:

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

She also launched an Amazon Prime series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a platform for plus-size backup dancers to grab a spot on her tour.

As of this article's writing, Lizzo has not responded to the comments by Owens.

