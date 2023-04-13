"Could you be more superficial?": Candace Owens slammed over remarks on Lizzo's 'clinical obesity'

American political commentator Candace Owens was slammed online after she fat-shamed singer Lizzo. On Wednesday, April 12, the 33-year-old personality took to her Twitter handle to respond to a user who shared a naked picture of the singer. Alongside, the user wrote how celebrities and media portray obese people as healthy.
Sharing a picture of Lizzo, the user wrote:
Responding to this tweet, Owens blamed the women for getting "fooled" by supporting "fat acceptance" and claimed that today's women are more "irrational" and "emotional" than men.
In a follow-up tweet, Owens again called out women for leaving supportive comments on Lizzo's pictures. However, soon after she commented, Twitter users bashed the author.
What exactly did Candace Owens say about Lizzo's body, and how did Twitter react to it?
While responding to @FlorioGina's tweet, Candace Owens slammed women for supporting "trans men" and "fat acceptance," which, according to her, leads to their eradication.
In a follow-up tweet, she hailed men for not lying to other men and pretending that "clinic obesity is beauty."
After Candace Owens remarked about Lizzo's body, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the political commentator for her harsh words and asked her to stop disrespecting the Truth Hurts singer.
Some users also pointed out that despite her weight, Lizzo sings, dances, and performs like others. One user also pointed out that Owens had previously suffered from an eating disorder and was bullied for it, so she should back off and not bully the singer.
This is not the first time that Candace Owens has created controversy with her words. Recently, she made headlines for slamming JoJo Siwa for faking her s*xuality "for attention."
"I don't believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I want to state that very clearly. I do believe that she's desperate for attention."
Siwa was not amused by the accusations and asked Owens to "respectfully back the f**k off" on Twitter.
Actress Christina Applegate also slammed Owens after she criticized SKIMS' new campaign featuring a model in a wheelchair. Owens said the brand was taking "inclusivity" too far and called it "ridiculous."
Lizzo has been a long-time advocate for body positivity
Born on April 27, 1988, Lizzo's real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and she is a native of Detroit, Michigan.
Although the singer constantly faces criticism of her body, she has long advocated for body positivity and inclusivity. She has spoken several times about the same topic, aside from launching a shapewear brand, Yitty, that manufactures products for customers up to 6x sizes.
While speaking about body positivity in Vogue in 2020, she said:
“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”
She also launched an Amazon Prime series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a platform for plus-size backup dancers to grab a spot on her tour.
As of this article's writing, Lizzo has not responded to the comments by Owens.