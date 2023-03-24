“Hope you wake”: Christina Applegate slams Candace Owens over SKIMS campaign comments

American actress Christina Applegate slammed political commentator Candace Owens over her controversial comments on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign. During the latest episode of her Daily Wire podcast, Owens criticized SKIMS' new ad that featured a model in a wheelchair for taking "inclusivity" too far and called it "ridiculous."

The comments come after Kim Kardashian's shapewear company introduced an adaptive line of undergarments in April 2022 for people with disability who have difficulty putting on and removing their clothes. The ad logically comprised handicapped individuals modeling the line's items.

However, Candace Owens' comments did not sit right with Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 and called out the 33-year-old personality for dissing the inclusivity.

What exactly did Candace Owens say about SKIMS' new campaign?

During the latest episode of The Daily Wire podcast, Candace Owens made some controversial comments on the new SKIMS ad that shows a model showcasing Adaptive Scoop Bralette in a wheelchair. Owens said:

"I don't really understand how far we're going to take this inclusivity thing. We are being ridiculous, America. I really don't get it, and if I am wrong educate me."

The SKIMS collection was introduced last year. Because it is made of ultra-lightweight micro-bonded technology, its fasteners are less complicated under clothing than more frequently used adjustable features like velcro and large zips.

Speaking about the collection, Candace Owens further stated:

"I don't know why this needs to be done. I'm just getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous."

The conservative political commentator, who boasts a YouTube following of 1.4 million followers, described her initial reactions when she saw the model posing in a wheelchair. She said:

"Whose idea was this? Was it your idea? Okay, you're fired."

Several models and disability groups slammed Owens for her comments on disability representation.

Model Haleigh Rosa took to her TikTok handle to address Owens' comments. She was also featured in the SKIMS campaign and uses a wheelchair. As per Entertainment Tonight, she said:

"We both studied journalism, but since only one of us seems to have finished our degree, I'm happy to educate you. This isn't the first nor the last campaign you will see with a wheelchair. We're not only in adaptive campaigns, we're everywhere."

Christina Applegate followed up with another tweet to show more compassion for the political commentator. She said she was ready to get on a call to educate Owens "on being disabled."

christina applegate @1capplegate I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight.sincerely I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight.sincerely

"I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight. sincerely."

As of this article's writing, Candance Owens has not made any comment on Applegate's remarks.

