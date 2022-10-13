Kanye and Candace Owens friendship explored as rapper attends conservative commentator's documentary premiere with Ray J

American rapper Kanye West recently attended the premiere of Candace Owens' new documentary film The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM in Nashville, Tennessee.

On October 12, 2022, the 45-year-old rapper was photographed posing for the cameras donning an all-black attire with a t-shirt, long dress jacket, pants, and boots. Additionally, he wore his now-famed black cap with "2024" written in white.

aGOODoutfit @aGOODoutfit Kanye West, Colby Covington, Candace Owens, and Ray J at "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" documentary premiere 📸 Kanye West, Colby Covington, Candace Owens, and Ray J at "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" documentary premiere 📸 https://t.co/06FmwCD3Hf

The red-carpet event also saw West sharing the spotlight with Ray J., Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, with whom she had a viral videotape. The duo posed cordially for the paparazzi alongside Owens.

The documentary screening also saw the presence of Jason, Brittany Aldean, and Kid Rock, with the latter seen chatting with Ye, according to pictures clicked by Page Six.

Candace Owens has publicly supported Kanye West's controversial thoughts and social media activities, making her one of his few allies while he is being slammed on social media platforms.

From extending support to flaunting the same slogan outfit: Exploring Candace Owens' friendship with Kanye West

Vince Langman @LangmanVince If you're triggered by Candace Owens and Kanye West wearing All Lives Matter T-shirts

Seek help you have a mental disorder If you're triggered by Candace Owens and Kanye West wearing All Lives Matter T-shirts Seek help you have a mental disorder https://t.co/ESLDp03Gb6

Kanye West's documentary screening appearance comes after he was spotted with Owens wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week 2022, garnering immense backlash from celebrities and social groups.

Following this, Kanye West made several anti-Jew remarks on his Instagram handle and even shared a screenshot of his conversation with Sean "Diddy" Combs in which he insinuated that the Jewish people were controlling him. In a since-deleted screenshot, he wrote:

“This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Ben Bloch @realBenBloch Kanye West to Diddy: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me”.



Antisemitic assertions of Jewish power and influence from a man with 17.9 million Instagram followers. Awesome. Kanye West to Diddy: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me”.Antisemitic assertions of Jewish power and influence from a man with 17.9 million Instagram followers. Awesome. https://t.co/SYrahgHoBL

Moreover, he claimed online that the Black Lives Matter movement is a scam, drawing criticism from models such as Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber. West's social media antics got him restricted from his Instagram handle.

Kanye West then returned to Twitter after two years and criticized Meta founder Mark Zukerberg for restricting his account. However, he did not stop there and violated the social platform's policy within two days of joining. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

On October 9, 2022, he got banned from Twitter as well. However, his ally and friend Candace Owens took to her Daily Wire podcast the next day and stated that she did not find the Famous rapper's tweet offensive. As per Newsweek, she said:

"Now, if you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic. You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of a Holocaust. That's if you're an honest person, you'll admit that, right? If you're an honest person, when you read this tweet, you had no idea what the hell he was talking about."

Candace Owens also supported Ye when he claimed that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, did not ask for his permission before putting North West on TikTok. In February 2022, she extended support to the rapper by blaming Kim for the situation:

"There are other creative outlets for kids."

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO

There are other creative outlets for kids. yzyupdates @yzyupdates Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s Instagram post about their daughter North being on Tik Tok. Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s Instagram post about their daughter North being on Tik Tok. https://t.co/zSkCGHAfhB Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as “obsession” and “control”.There are other creative outlets for kids. twitter.com/yzyupdates/sta… Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as “obsession” and “control”.There are other creative outlets for kids. twitter.com/yzyupdates/sta…

On October 12, the 33-year-old author announced on behalf of West via Twitter that JP Morgan Chase bank has ended its ties with the Yeezy empire owner:

“I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. https://t.co/FUskokb6fP

Kanye West and Candace Owens' friendship has raised several eyebrows. The sources tell TMZ that the political commentator has been acting as a "chief advisor" to the rapper in his routine. She has been setting up calls and meetings, and reaching out to people on his behalf. A source also commented:

"She's gonna run him into the ground."

As of writing, it is unknown if she is being paid by Kanye to do so.

Poll : 0 votes