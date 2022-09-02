What is Ray J’s net worth? Fortune explored as Kim Kardashian’s ex claims Kris Jenner “masterminded” infamous tape, amid Kanye West Instagram spree

Ray J has stepped into the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West family drama. The Donda rapper has been on an Instagram spree ousting the Kar-Jenner family for not letting him take control of his children. As West aimed at Kris Jenner, Ray J also listed his complaints against Jenner.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J got into a relationship in 2002, and the two dated on and off until 2007. The rapper was infamously accused of releasing the tape involving Kim Kardashian in 2007.

Ray J inserted himself into the Kardashian-West drama by commenting under a post about the same. The Shade Room published a text exchange between Kanye West and an unidentified woman who has since been alleged to be Kim Kardashian. In the same, the SKIMS founder pleads with her ex-husband about not involving Kris Jenner in his Instagram rants, as it was “stressing” Jenner to “no end.”

Ray J did not show any remorse to Kris Jenner, as the 41-year-old rapper accused Jenner of trying to “ruin” his family. He also claimed that the momager “masterminded” Kardashian’s infamous tape. He wrote in the post’s comment:

“What about my mom Kris ? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh – you don’t think all mothers get stressed ? Or you special huh? – I know it’s old and I don’t care – this makes me sick – but God had my back and still does.”

While slamming the matriarch of the Kar-Jenner family, Ray J mentioned Steve HIRSH, who is the CEO of Vivid. This is the company Ray J referred to behind the release of his and Kim Kardashian's tape.

What is Ray J’s net worth? Kim Kardashian’s ex accuses Kris Jenner of being the mastermind behind tape release

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 41-year-old is worth $14 million. The website also claimed that the actor-singer makes a million dollars per year.

Prior to being famously known as a singer, he entered Hollywood to become an actor. He landed his first gig in 1993, where he played the foster son on The Sinbad Show. Since then, he has made appearances in films including Steel, Envy, Mars Attacks!, etc.

In 2009, the rapper returned to the television business by starring in a VH1 reality dating show. In 2010, he also starred in a spin-off of the show titled Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business.

In the midst of his time spent on-screen, the Mississippi-native also signed a deal with Elektra Records in 1995. He went on to release his debut album, Everything You Want, in 1997.

In 2004, the singer founded his own record label, Knockout Entertainment. The artist makes most of his money from the chart-topping tracks he releases, including Raydiation, All I Feel, Another Day in Paradise, etc.

Along with his musical pursuits, the singer is also the founder of Raytroniks, a line of consumer electronics that specializes in e-bikes, smartphone-controlled fans, smart watches, and many more. He is also the chief strategic media officer for MarijuanaStock.org. According to TMZ, the rapper makes one million dollars annually through the company.

Neither Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, nor Kanye West had responded to Ray J’s comment at the time of writing this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar