What did Kanye West say about Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick? Ye puts Kar-Jenner fathers on Instagram blast

In Kanye West’s social media wrath, the rapper has now put Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick and Travis Scott at the forefront. Ye dubbed the other three men as his fellow sperm donors in a September 1 Instagram post.

This comes after the rapper attacked Kid Cudi and Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted on the social media platform.

Although the aforementioned posts have been deleted from his official Instagram account, screenshots of the same were quick to be uploaded by other accounts. In the post, he called out "Tristan Trav Scott" Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Scott Disick, respectively. The next picture in the carousel post was that of a Google screenshot that was recommending websites for sperm donors. Kanye West captioned the post,

“Calling my fellow c*m doners We in this 2gthr”

The Praise God singer put all the fathers on blast, who are not only celebrities in their own right, but also parents to several Kardashian-Jenner children.

Kanye West mentions Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Scott Disick in recent Instagram post

The 45-year-old rapper referred to the exes and current partners of Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian along with Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents to True Thompson and a son who was born via surrogacy on August 5. The latter’s name had not been released at the time of writing this article. The couple called it quits after the basketball player cheated on 38-year-old Khloe multiple times.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are parents to Mason, Penelope and Reign, who are 12, 10 and seven years old respectively. The 43-year-old mother is now famously married to drummer Travis Barker.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are parents to four-year-old Stormi and a seven-month-old baby boy, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. The baby's new name is still unknown.

Jenner has also not confirmed the nature of her relationship with Scott.

TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 @dailytrvisxx Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at premiere of 'Look Mom I Can Fly' 3 years ago Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at premiere of 'Look Mom I Can Fly' 3 years ago ✨ https://t.co/Kz0QHVg1Bc

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are parents to four children North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago West, who are nine, three, six and four years old respectively. The 41-year-old Kardashian famously dated SNL comedian Pete Davidson recently.

Kanye West expresses concern over his children’s education

The Bound 2 rapper also questioned where his children attend school. Ye targeted Sierra Canyon, a famous private school attended by several celebrity kids. Willow Smith, Kylie Jenner and Scotty Pippen Jr. are a few of their most famous alumni.

In his Instagram post, West wrote:

“My kids going to Donda They not going to Sierra Canyon Charlemagne the God and Kris Get your m****rf*****g popcorn.”

He captioned the post:

“Hi Hilary Hi Mark You gonna take me off Instagram :)”

Following this, West uploaded a screenshot of a text exchange. In it, he addressed an unidentified person and told them that they don't have a "say so" over where his kids go to school.

The 24-time Grammy winner also announced that his children will not “do playboy and s*x tapes.” The father-of-four slammed Kris Jenner for making her daughters Kim and Kylie a part of the magazine’s photoshoot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave