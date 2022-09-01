"Not that deep": Kylie Jenner claps back at TikTok hater who claimed she was trying to be relatable 

Kylie Jenner recently clapped back at a TikToker who claimed that the former's latest TikTok video was just her attempt at being "relatable."

The criticism came in response to Jenner filming a product review in her car, following which TikToker @plasticchandler bashed her for pretending to be an "influencer."

In response, Kylie slammed the hater and said that she still does "normal things" like driving a car. She said:

“It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 mins to make. And yes I still drive and do normal things.”

Kylie Jenner reacts to TikToker slamming her, claims she still does "normal" things. (Image via TikTok)

Why is Kylie Jenner being trolled for her TikTok video?

A few days ago, Kylie Jenner posted a TikTok video of her walking towards her car. In the video, Kylie can be seen accidentally dropping her phone while fixing it to a stand. She later recorded a video of herself in the car, where she was seen reviewing her latest lip kit.

Kylie uploaded a video on TikTok talking about her new lip kits. (Image via TikTok)

However, TikTok user @plasticchandler was quick to call out the billionaire’s actions and claimed that she was faking it so she could come across as being "relatable" to her followers.

The user further pointed out that the makeup review was "curated to the style of an influencer," and called out Jenner for mimicking other content creators in her video. That apart, @plasticchandler also deemed the seemingly accidental phone drop to be "cringey," before adding that Kylie did not need to film in her car:

“And I just think it’s interesting because it’s like, you’re a billionaire, girl. Why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multimillion-dollar home? Like you did not go to the store and pick that up. You didn’t get home from somewhere and get it from your mailbox. Like that was very deliberate of going to your car to do that.”

A TikTok user named "Plastic Chandler" slams Kylie for trying to be "too relatable." (Image via TikTok)

The user also talked about how the Kardashian-Jenner family has never lived a “normal life,” and went on to insinuate that they were merely pretending to be normal.

While Kylie Jenner was quick to clap back at the criticism, a whole lot of other comments under her video seemed to agree with @plasticchandler. One user even said:

“That was the most intentional drop I've ever seen.”

Netizens bash Kylie for "accidentally" dropping her phone while shooting a review for her new lip kit. (Image via Kylie Jenner/ TikTok)

Netizens troll Kylie for walking to the car to film the video, instead of shooting it in her million dollar mansion. (Image via TikTok)

Several users also pointed out that Kylie was trying to act like other influencers while shooting her content. One comment read:

"They're doing anything and everything to keep us interested. Even cosplaying as an influencer. "

TikTokers claim Kylie is imitating other content creators to seem "normal" and "relatable." (Image via TikTok)

This is not the first time that Kylie has been called out for trying to be "relatable"

Users on social media have been accusing the makeup brand owner of copying other creators for a long time now. Ever since the birth of Kylie’s second child in February this year, netizens have been claiming that Kylie is trying to rebrand herself as a relatable mom, who just wants to seem like any other 25-year-old on social media.

Just a month back, Kylie took her nieces and daughter Stormi to Target for shopping. At the time too, she was bashed for "acting" like normal people.

Kylie Jenner posted a video on TikTok showing her taking the kids to Target for shopping. (Image via TikTok)

Back in May 2022, in an episode of The Kardashians, when Kris and Kylie headed to the grocery store and then went to get their car refueled, netizens claimed that this too was just a stint in their attempts to be a "normal" family.

