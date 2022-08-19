Watch: Stormi lip syncs dad Travis Scott’s song with Kylie Jenner

American reality-show star Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are Travis Scott’s biggest cheerleaders. In an adorable video posted by Kylie Jenner, both mother and daughter are seen sitting in a car. They can be seen humming Travis Scott’s famous song Mamacita.

Along with Kylie, Stormi can be seen lip syncing the following lyrics to the song.

"Mamacita-cita-cita, you know I really need ya, need ya, need ya right now."

TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 @dailytrvisxx Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the biggest Travis Scott fans 🥹 Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the biggest Travis Scott fans 🥹 https://t.co/tdKpXHfP9m

Kylie Jenner captioned the post:

"My best friendddd.”

Mamacita was created by Travis Scott in collaboration with Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug.

Fans react to Kylie Jenner and Stormi's lip-sync video

Fans were in awe after seeing the duo's sweet video. They took to Twitter to share their reactions to the adorable video, in which Stormi perfectly sang along to Travis Scott's Mamacita lyrics.

𝖜𝖎𝖑𝖘𝖔𝖓🕷 @niggamilanista @dailytrvisxx if my future wifey and daughter ain’t like this they ain’t “my” @dailytrvisxx if my future wifey and daughter ain’t like this they ain’t “my”

Lola🧚🏾‍♀️ @thickaabody twitter.com/dailytrvisxx/s… TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 @dailytrvisxx Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the biggest Travis Scott fans 🥹 Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the biggest Travis Scott fans 🥹 https://t.co/tdKpXHfP9m I see things like this, it’s so cute and I just want to have a baby but I know better I see things like this, it’s so cute and I just want to have a baby but I know better 💀 twitter.com/dailytrvisxx/s…

Earlier this year, Kylie posted a separate video in which Stormi was seen dancing and jumping during Travis Scott's London concert. During the concert, the singer gave his daughter a shoutout and asked,

"Stormi, you ready baby?"

The 4-year-old excitedly responded, saying:

"Yes!”

This was followed by Kylie asking Stormi if she was ready, to which the latter nods and proceeds to dance and sing to Scott's songs.

This year also saw Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the centre of a controversy after the former shared a picture of two private jets. Jenner and Scott can be seen embracing with the jets in the background. The image is captioned:

“You wanna take mine or yours?”

The couple received harsh criticism after posting the photo, particularly from climate activists.

baby mama @BoldChexMixStan I gotta use a paper straw at this restaurant but kylie jenner can take her private jet to the grocery store I gotta use a paper straw at this restaurant but kylie jenner can take her private jet to the grocery store

Travis Scott upcoming concerts and festivals

Resorts World Las Vegas @ResortsWorldLV zoukgrouplv.com/event/EVE50511… Experience @travisscott like you never have as he takes over the stage at @ZoukGroupLV on September 17 and October 15 for live performances you won’t forget Experience @travisscott like you never have as he takes over the stage at @ZoukGroupLV on September 17 and October 15 for live performances you won’t forget 🔥 zoukgrouplv.com/event/EVE50511… https://t.co/0gQ6jy6RbQ

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has been announced to perform at a 7-night residency in Las Vegas. The singer is slated to perform at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas, where his residency will kick off on September 17.

In a statement, Resorts World noted that the residency, which has been billed as Road to Utopia, will be "a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience" and will offer a chance for Scott to sample some of his upcoming music.

Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li also said that Travis Scott would be "a seamless fit" for the venue. He said,

“His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

The singer has also been announced as the headliner for three Primavera Sound festivals in South America. Scott will perform in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago, where the festival will take place.

Scott was forced to withdraw from several music festivals following the Astroworld tragedy last year. The tragedy claimed the lives of 10 people who died due to a crowdsurge during Scott’s set.

Earlier this year, Scott also made appearances at pre-Oscar parties and at a Coachella afterparty. Scott is also scheduled to release his fourth album, Utopia, this year. The album will be released through Cactus Jack Records and Epic Records.

