Who is Valeria Altobelli? Mission NGO expresses compassion for Johnny Depp in ongoing Amber Heard trial 

On Friday, May 20, an NGO against women's abuse expressed their support for Johnny Depp amid the defamation trial and Amber Heard's domestic violence allegations against the star. Mission NGO, which aims to fight violence against children and women, released a statement from its president and founder, Valeria Altobelli.

In the official statement, Altobelli wrote:

“In deep respect of the victims of domestic abuses [sic] that we have to affirm for intellectual honesty are, generally, WOMEN, we feel to express, as women, as mothers, as free thinkers, our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history.”

IFOD @ifod_net



[1/3]

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #amberheard #deppvheard #deppvsheard #johnnydepptrial MISSION NGO today released a statement from their President and Founder, Valeria Altobelli, regarding the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial.[1/3] MISSION NGO today released a statement from their President and Founder, Valeria Altobelli, regarding the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial. [1/3]#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #amberheard #deppvheard #deppvsheard #johnnydepptrial https://t.co/hzCC8xDJuV

The founder also wrote an open-letter supporting Johnny Depp in the wake of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s domestic abuse allegations against him. The actor’s previous partners have also shown support for Depp during his 2020 libel trial against The Sun.

What did Valeria Altobelli of Mission NGO say about Johnny Depp?

In Mission NGO’s statement expressing compassion for Johnny Depp, Altobelli mentioned that the organization aims to educate both men and women “with no gender differences” and help prevent “all kinds of violence, against women, against men, against children.”

She further wrote:

“As women, we have compassion and we feel empathy not for THE star, THE talent, THE actor but for a man, a father, a worker, A HUMAN. Mental Health is something we have to care about to live in a positive environment where women and men can love and respect each other without any kind of abuse and violence. We are human and we have to find the HUMANITY we are born to live for.”

Altobelli also took to her Instagram stories to share excerpts from the statement in support of the Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp.

What is known about Valeria Altobelli, the Mission NGO founder who supports Johnny Depp?

As per Mission NGO’s website, the organization was founded by former Miss Italy Valeria Altobelli. The Italy-based NGO is also active internationally in over 150 countries. Their primary goal is to helping women and children in difficult circumstances, and prevent domestic abuse.

37-year-old Valeria Altobelli is the founder and CEO of the organization. Born in Sora, Italy, in July 1984, Altobelli forayed into the world of music at an early age. According to her website, she played “piano, guitar, percussion, solfeggio” and also dabbled in opera singing. Altobelli also involved herself in theatrical work at the time, which led to her being cast in many musicals and films later on.

The Sora native has a graduate degree in Law and a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomatic Training.

In 2004, Valeria Altobelli was awarded the Miss Italy title, and she then participated in the Miss World pageant in China where she sang a duet with Lionel Richie. She befriended the other participants in the pageant, many of whom are now associated with her NGO.

As an actress, the 37-year-old excelled in Una Notte da Scare (2012), Din Don - Una parrocchia in due (2019), and 4 misteri e un Funerale (2021). The former Miss Italy has also released two albums as part of her musical ventures.

Altobelli is reportedly married to Simone Venier, with whom she shares a son.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee