What did Candace Owens say about Jojo Siwa? Latter claps back in savage fashion over sexuality claims

American dancer JoJo Siwa slammed conservative political commentator Candace Owens for her comments on her sexuality. On April 4, 2023, 33-year-old Owens shared a nearly six-minute video from her podcast on her Twitter handle where she accused the 19-year-old of "lying about being a lesbian for attention."

In the footage, Owens said that JoJo Siwa took advantage of her sexual orientation because "it's a great way to find a community of victims."

"I don't believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I want to state that very clearly. I do believe that she's desperate for attention."

Hours later, Siwa retweeted Candace Owens' video and slammed her. She said:

"I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f**k off."

Candace Owens slammed JoJo Siwa's TikTok video for making "no sense"

After Candace Owens slammed Siwa for faking her sexuality for attention, she pointed out her TikTok video back in October 2022 about first realizing her sexual orientation.

At the time, JoJo said she had a realization not wanting to be with a man after listening to Demi Lovato's song Cool for the Summer and watching Jenna Dewan's Lip Sync Battle performance.

Owens said:

“One plus one plus one must equal ‘I’m a lesbo.' It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. It’s very clear to me she did that video for attention. She got attention because it’s a great way to find a community of victims.”

JoJo Siwa first came out as a lesbian in 2021 on TikTok by sharing a video while dancing on Lady Gaga's Born This Way. In an interview with People Magazine a few months later, she said she "never wanted to make a big deal" about her coming out. She said:

“I’ve never gotten this much support from the world. I think this is the first time that I’ve felt so personally happy.”

In the same interview, Siwa said she does not like to put labels on her sexuality but added that she is technically pansexual.

"I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool. I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

She also opened up about her sexuality in January 2021 with two TikTok videos. Siwa later posted a picture of herself wearing a "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever" t-shirt on her Twitter post.

During an Instagram Live session later that month, JoJo shared she has always been a part of the LGBTQ community:

"But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, great! And if that person happened to be a girl, great! I think I'm just really happy. I think in life you know when you meet your person, I really do."

Siwa revealed to People Magazine in March 2023 that she discovered she was a part of the LGBTQ community while touring Disney World with a crush:

"I have a lot of really hard memories here, but I have grown a lot at Disney. I fell in love for the first time at Disney World. I realized I was gay at Disney World. I went through stages of heartbreak at Disney World. There's been a lot in my personal life that Disney World has really attributed to."

As of writing, Candace Owens has not responded to JoJo Siwa's tweet.

