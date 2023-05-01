"Worst scammers ever"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Oussama as he declares his true intentions of using Debbie

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 13 aired on TLC this Sunday, April 30, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Oussama revealed his true intentions of using Debbie to get a green card for the USA. The couple had been in a long-distance relationship for three years and had plans of living together in Morocco, despite her son’s reluctance.

However, after the big move, Oussama said that he wanted to move to the USA with her as no one valued his art and poetry in Morocco. He explained that he will be able to earn for both of them in the States. Debbie, however, was not convinced and said:

"I'm not going to marry a person that wants a visa and just wants to go to the United States."

Oussama shocked her by saying that he would end their relationship if she did not take him to the USA. Debbie was “disgusted” by his behavior and called him “scum of the Earth.”

Oussama did not defend himself and sarcastically agreed with Debbie’s statement. The latter packed her bags after the conversation and parted ways with him. She stayed in a hotel for the night.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were shocked by Oussama's attitude while betraying Debbie and called him one of the "worst scammers ever."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans call out Oussama for breaking Debbie's heart

After being betrayed by her partner of three years, Debbie said:

"I came in here with good intentions and a belief that something like age didn't matter. I feel used right now. And guess what? I deserve it for believing in him."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were upset that Oussama betrayed Debbie in such a brutal manner and said that no one would buy Oussama's art in America.

Jeremy @dudeitsjeremy #90dayfiance Oussama taking off his mask to show his true colors…that we all knew the whole time. #90daytheotherway Oussama taking off his mask to show his true colors…that we all knew the whole time. #90daytheotherway #90dayfiance https://t.co/ZZ5UJe5tNx

winegal96 @winegal96

TheOtherWay

#90DayFiance Debbie wanting to believe that there is a real love from Oussama is so frustrating and sad. #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Debbie wanting to believe that there is a real love from Oussama is so frustrating and sad. #90DayFianceTheOtherWay#90DayFiance https://t.co/ZxkgnxytUC

Mamajuana @Mamajuana199999 🏾 #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance Debbie is eccentric and crazy but she ain’t no fool. BYE lazy eyed Oussama. Debbie is eccentric and crazy but she ain’t no fool. BYE lazy eyed Oussama. ✌🏾 #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

Renee Vargas @lezzynay #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance Ahh Oussama really played me. I thought he was genuine Ahh Oussama really played me. I thought he was genuine 😔 #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

Naves @vulnaviaj It’s pretty sad that Debbie wants companionship so much that she’s willing to forgive Oussama for using her. She must have been hanging out with some of the women on Love/Life After Up. #90DayFiance It’s pretty sad that Debbie wants companionship so much that she’s willing to forgive Oussama for using her. She must have been hanging out with some of the women on Love/Life After Up. #90DayFiance

Debbie's son Julien asks her to come back home

Julien was skeptical of his mother moving to Morocco and had made her visit a lawyer before she left for the new country. Now that his words were coming true, he did not tell his mother “I told you so.”

Instead, he supported his mother through the tough times and commented:

"It sounds like he's more Dr. Jekyll [and] Mr. Hyde than Prince Charming."

Julien urged Debbie to return home but Debbie refused to do so. She said:

"We had such good times together. The laughter, the joking, he read me the most beautiful poetry that he wrote for me. And then he turns into a cold blooded serpent."

It is unknown if Debbie will give her partner another chance.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes