“Conniving liar!”- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans condemn Oussama for giving Debbie an ultimatum

Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way started with Debbie adjusting to life with Oussama's family. When Debbie and Oussama explored the latter's family farm, she asked him about their future plans and if they were seeking an apartment in a nearby city. He didn't respond clearly and changed the subject.

In Debbie's mind, she was sure she would settle in Morocco, but Oussama's family wanted him to settle in the United States. Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way showed how Oussama was "angry" and "hurt inside" by Debbie's persistence. According to him:

"Our plan is you will come here and bring me to the USA. I will go to work there, and we will start our life there. This is our plan, and from this day, I will never change it. If you don't accept this, we can stop all this."

However, Oussama's words did not go down well with the show's fans.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's fans call out Oussama's behavior

Fans of the show did not respond well to Oussama's remarks, which were seen by many as an ultimatum for Debbie. While some stated that Oussama is "controlling" and "lying", others have pointed out that he showed so much love at first but is now giving Debbie ultimatums.

Oussama and Debbie have been struggling

At the beginning of the episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie wasn't sure about their home since it didn't have railings on the stairs, which posed a risk to her health. According to People, Debbie shared that she would "bribe [Oussama to] do whatever it takes" to "get me the hell out of Khemisset."

However, there was a greater problem when she found out that Oussama's whole family wanted him to go to the US, despite the fact that she had spoken to him about living permanently in Morocco.

Debbie told the camera:

"The odd thing is, me and Oussama have these deep conversations over texting. Now it's like, Do I have to get out my phone and text him to have these honest heart-to-heart conversations?"

Afterward, when Debbie asked Oussama what they would do next, he said:

"Are you crazy? We [can't] everything in one day. You are sick. You have mental sickness or something. It takes time."

Along with this, he also wondered:

"What's going on with this lady?"

This is not the first time that Oussama has been rude to Debbie on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, as back in March, Oussama called her "crazy" while on a camel ride.

As they were enjoying the ride, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member Debbie was quite excited and told Oussama:

"Oh Oussama, you're so skinny to hold on to.”

Oussama responded by calling her a "crazy woman" and later said in a confession shot:

"Debbie, when she ride[s] the camel, I feel very, very funny and very happy. She just lets the inner girl inside of her get alive again. She is crazy, but this the reason why makes me love her — because I'm crazy, too."

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

