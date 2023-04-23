90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 12 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 12, titled The Glow Soon Becomes Ashes, will air on TLC this Sunday, April 23 at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the episode on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

This week's episode will be dramatic as Jen's friends might make her an offer she can't refuse. As seen in a promo, when Jen complains about Rishi taking another two months to tell his family about the engagement, her friends ask her if they should tell his family about the relationship.

Jen admits that it would be a huge relief as she just wants to know if their relationship is a "Go or a Hard Pass."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 12: Nicole tells Mahmoud she is ready to return to Egypt

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Kris and Jeymi blame each other for their problems; Gabe's sister pushes for a prenup; Jen and her friends hatch a risky plan; Daniele reunites with a former flame; Nicole's patience wears thin; Oussama's true intentions are revealed."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole will tell Mahmoud that she is ready to return home from Egypt. The couple has been facing many marital issues and have been fighting a lot over their cultural differences. As such, how Mahmoud will react to the news remains to be seen.

Oussama tells Debbie in a promo that his plan is to move to the USA with her. She is shocked by this revelation as she wanted to live with him in Morocco. Oussama does not let Debbie speak and instead tells her that they can "stop all this" if she is unwilling to help him go to the USA.

Kris and Jeymi will talk to their loved ones about their fights, accusing each other of not understanding the situation. Jeymi wants Kris to return to Colombia and give her more time, but Kris wants to earn money for them, as Jeymi does not have a job.

Kris' mom says in a 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way promo that she was afraid that Jeymi was using her daughter for "stability" and that Kris was her "sugar mama."

Kris also reveals that when she sent her $1000 last month, Jeymi said that it was not enough to pay the bills and threatened to sell the necklace with Kris' dad's ashes.

Jeymi talks to her friend and tells him that she is going to hear Kris one last time before deciding whether to leave her or not.

As seen in a preview of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe’s sister Monica will advise him to get a prenup before tying the knot with Isabel. Gabe believes that getting a prenup is like setting his marriage “up for failure” but Monica is concerned about Isabel not even having a job. Gabe assures her that Isabel would help him in his business.

Monica compares a prenup with an “insurance policy” and a “protection plan.” Gabe says in a confessional:

"I’m getting frustrated because Monica tends to overanalyze everything and tries to find things wrong with the women that I’m with. In the past, my sister has affected my relationships, so I’m scared she’s going to cause problems for me and Isabel when she gets to Colombia."

Now, Gabe will have to decide whether to listen to his sister or trust his soon-to-be-wife.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

