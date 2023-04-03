"So open-minded and embracing": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans get emotional as Isabel's parents accept Gabe as transgender 

Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired on TLC on Sunday, March 2, at 8 pm ET. The episode was very emotional for Gabe and Isabel as the latter's parents accepted Gabe for being transgender and welcomed him into their home and lives. Gabe has been with Isabel for years, traveling from America to Colombia to visit her, and was accepted into the latter's family with open arms.
They did not know anything about Gabe's past and were left "speechless" after the revelation. Isabel's mother appreciated the truth but was nervous as they knew very little about the subject. Isabel's father wanted to know a little bit about his transitioning.
Gabe was afraid that Isabel's family would take away all the love and support they gave him, like some people have in the past. Isabel's father still considered Gabe a good friend and wanted to understand things from his perspective. He added that in certain situations, we have to find "strength through god" and keep moving forward with our lives, stating that god did not teach them to judge anyone.
After hearing this, Gabe and Isabel's father hugged each other. Isabel also could not stop herself from crying and said that she did not expect her family to accept Gabe right away. She said that she felt lucky to be coming from such a "loving and respectful" family.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans also got emotional after watching the scene and were glad that Isabel's parents accepted Gabe.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Gabe has had some bad experiences with religious people
Gabe revealed that he has never met any religious person who has accepted him in such a manner. He was suspicious that Isabel's parents might not want to include him in their family anymore. He asked Isabel to talk to her mother about what happened after they left the dinner table.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that Gabe had some bad encounters with religious people and that was why he was suspicious of Isabel’s parents. They were happy for him now that Isabel's parents and her children had accepted him.
Isabel's mother wants her daughter to wait for some time before marrying Gabe
Gabe took Isabel’s children to a pottery studio, where he informed Sara and Miguel that he wanted to marry their mother. He assured them that he would be there whenever they needed him. The kids were excited to spend even more time with Gabe, who did a proposal painting with them.
Isabel’s mother just wanted to make sure that she had stability with Gabe and asked her to wait a bit longer before marrying him.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.