"So open-minded and embracing": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans get emotional as Isabel's parents accept Gabe as transgender 

Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired on TLC on Sunday, March 2, at 8 pm ET. The episode was very emotional for Gabe and Isabel as the latter's parents accepted Gabe for being transgender and welcomed him into their home and lives. Gabe has been with Isabel for years, traveling from America to Colombia to visit her, and was accepted into the latter's family with open arms.

They did not know anything about Gabe's past and were left "speechless" after the revelation. Isabel's mother appreciated the truth but was nervous as they knew very little about the subject. Isabel's father wanted to know a little bit about his transitioning.

Gabe was afraid that Isabel's family would take away all the love and support they gave him, like some people have in the past. Isabel's father still considered Gabe a good friend and wanted to understand things from his perspective. He added that in certain situations, we have to find "strength through god" and keep moving forward with our lives, stating that god did not teach them to judge anyone.

After hearing this, Gabe and Isabel's father hugged each other. Isabel also could not stop herself from crying and said that she did not expect her family to accept Gabe right away. She said that she felt lucky to be coming from such a "loving and respectful" family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans also got emotional after watching the scene and were glad that Isabel's parents accepted Gabe.

Jack @J_Rog18 #90DayTheOtherWay Why did I get misty eyed listening to Isabel's parents being so open-minded and embracing Gabe?!?! #90DayFiance Why did I get misty eyed listening to Isabel's parents being so open-minded and embracing Gabe?!?! #90DayFiance #90DayTheOtherWay

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Gabe has had some bad experiences with religious people

Gabe revealed that he has never met any religious person who has accepted him in such a manner. He was suspicious that Isabel's parents might not want to include him in their family anymore. He asked Isabel to talk to her mother about what happened after they left the dinner table.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that Gabe had some bad encounters with religious people and that was why he was suspicious of Isabel’s parents. They were happy for him now that Isabel's parents and her children had accepted him.

IG:Msdavis20099 @mdavis2009 #lovewins #loveislove #90DayFiance Isabelle’s kids loving and accepting Gabe and wanting him to be a part of the family is beautiful Isabelle’s kids loving and accepting Gabe and wanting him to be a part of the family is beautiful 😭😭#lovewins #loveislove #90DayFiance https://t.co/vA4qcz8Pk5

Gina 🌅🌴☀️ @reginaCA2ATX

Let it be this family.

Gabe deserves it



#90dayfiancetheotherway



#90DayFiance Please for the first time in my 53 years, show me a religious person who is not a judgmental hypocrite.Let it be this family.Gabe deserves it Please for the first time in my 53 years, show me a religious person who is not a judgmental hypocrite. Let it be this family.Gabe deserves it 🙌 ❤️#90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance https://t.co/hoRl8QnUJJ

NickoWatchesTV @NickoWatches



He’s a real one.



#90dayfiancetheotherway There’s very few likeable characters on #90DayFiance this season but I adore Gabe.He’s a real one. There’s very few likeable characters on #90DayFiance this season but I adore Gabe.He’s a real one. #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/fP19FRBuAR

James Elton 🇦🇬🇺🇸 @JamesElton92 I feel bad for Gabe's experiences. And its sad because its way too common that LGBT+ person meets a genuinely kind/loving religious person, they are suspicious of ulterior motives #90dayfiance I feel bad for Gabe's experiences. And its sad because its way too common that LGBT+ person meets a genuinely kind/loving religious person, they are suspicious of ulterior motives #90dayfiance

🌹Ricci🌹 @RicciXiu #90DayFiance Gabe is straight traumatized by some hateful Christian people he's met in the past. Them judging him harshly and saying God doesn't love him is them not acting very Christian like. #90dayfiancetheotherway Gabe is straight traumatized by some hateful Christian people he's met in the past. Them judging him harshly and saying God doesn't love him is them not acting very Christian like. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 Gabe is self sabotaging.I get that some religious ppl haven’t accepted you but a good religious person who knows God knows that they should accept you and not judge like dad said #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Gabe is self sabotaging.I get that some religious ppl haven’t accepted you but a good religious person who knows God knows that they should accept you and not judge like dad said #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay

GrampaLou (LuLu) @coylecalkins genuine. People like this exist. It's difficult, but it's important to not start projecting. #90daytheotherway #90DayFiance Gabe, they seemedgenuine. People like this exist. It's difficult, but it's important to not start projecting. Gabe, they seemed 💯 genuine. People like this exist. It's difficult, but it's important to not start projecting. ❤️ #90daytheotherway #90DayFiance

Isabel's mother wants her daughter to wait for some time before marrying Gabe

Gabe took Isabel’s children to a pottery studio, where he informed Sara and Miguel that he wanted to marry their mother. He assured them that he would be there whenever they needed him. The kids were excited to spend even more time with Gabe, who did a proposal painting with them.

Isabel’s mother just wanted to make sure that she had stability with Gabe and asked her to wait a bit longer before marrying him.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

