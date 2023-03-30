Is Trans day of Vengeance real? Poster controversy explored as reported date looms closer 

A poster announcing the celebration of the Trans Day of Vengeance has been circulating across social media platforms recently. The event is reportedly being held outside the US Supreme Court this Saturday. The name of the rally has sparked criticism among netizens with many believing that it will incite violence. However, the organizing committee has vehemently denied doing so. The annual event is being held just days after trans shooter Audrey Hale killed six people inside a Nashville school.

The event is organized by the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN). This year it is being held on the 1st of April. In the poster which is going viral, the organizers have written- “We want more than visibility.” They have also added that one must stop the "genocide" of the community.

Despite the name of the event seeming controversial, the organizers has said on their website that they do not wish to incite violence on anyone. They have written:

“This protest is about unity, not inciting violence. TRAN does not encourage violence and it is not welcome at this event.”

The organization has done their best by announcing on several social media platforms that they do not wish to incide aggression. However, it seems like many refuse to believe the same. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety, has removed over 5000 in relation to the event as they believe it is dangerous in nature. Irwin said:

“We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. “Vengeance” does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protest is ok.”

What exactly is the Trans Day of Vengeance?

The event is very much real. According to TRAN’s official website, the event has been organized to protest against transphobic bills and the amount of hate that is brought upon the community. They have explicitly stated on their website that they aim to unite people through the rally, rather than instigate violence. They have also announced that the event is a:

“Battle cry to declare to the world that we the transgender/ non-binary communities will neither be silenced nor eradicated,”

The event has raised eyebrows, especially in light of the recent Nashville Covenant School shooting where Audrey Hale was fatally shot after opening fire at six people, including three children.

Several prominent figures, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, have linked Hale’s actions to being transgender. She also linked the upcoming rally to the Nashville shooting and alleged that people were under the threat of “trans-terrorism” in a tweet. Since then, her account has been suspended.

In response to the backlash they have been receiving, TRAN rejected any links to the “horrific” Nashville shooting. They also said:

“Vengeance means fighting back with vehemence. We are fighting against false narratives, criminalization and eradication of our existence.”

According to NBC Washington, the non-binary community has also defended the event by stating that the name is simply a meme and has been well known among community members for years now.

According to Newsweek, the event will also have fundraisers for firearm training. However, the same has not been confirmed by TRAN.

