Who was Kayleigh Scott? Trans flight attendant known for United Airlines ad takes own life

Transgender flight attendant Kayleigh Scott, aged 25, was recently discovered dead inside her residence in an apparent act of suicide.

According to a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department, Scott's death is under investigation at the moment, with the Los Angeles Blade adding that the Denver Medical Examiner's Office will reveal further details on what led to her death.

Before taking her own life, Scott revealed on Instagram by uploading a series of selfies and writing in the caption that she had decided to end her life and that she wanted to apologize for letting everyone down and not doing better. She added:

"To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated."

She added that she is leaving because of the inability to change herself and concluded with:

"To Ashley, Cynthia, Regine & Sophia. I am so sorry. Please remember me for the good memories we have shared, and never for my downfall. I will see you all again on the other side."

Kayleigh Scott was previously featured in a United Airlines commercial

Kayleigh Scott's appearance in a United commercial made her a popular face among the public (Image via hayitskay97/Instagram)

Kayleigh Scott never revealed much about her personal life, but according to her friends, she had been suffering from depression for a long time.

On the occasion of New Year's Day 2023, Scott also shared a post on Facebook wherein she wrote that the past year was upsetting and difficult for her. She added that she has witnessed a lot of deaths and losses in her life and realized that she is working in a place where she is not valued as an employee. She added:

"I'm really struggling to find happiness and hope. I'm begging 2023 to be better to me. Please."

Scott was also featured as part of United Airlines' diversity campaign in 2020. The video spoke about her struggles, saying that there was a lot of pain in her eyes and that everyone deserves to know her story, adding:

"Not for me, but for those out there who are still fighting social norms, the boundaries set upon them, fighting themselves. G*y, l**bian, bi, trans, pan, whatever, whoever your identify as, come out to be counted."

Scott said that United contributed a lot to her transition and that her life changed when she joined the organization. She added that she was supported by her company, the business resource group for LGBTQ+ employees, and the rest of her co-workers and that she was able to break free of her chains and has been living her life confidently.

Kayleigh Scott's mother expresses her grief on Facebook

Kayleigh Scott's mother Andrea Sylvestro shared a lengthy post on Facebook where she added a few pictures of her daughter, writing that she is proud to have Scott as her daughter and for everything that she has done in her life over the years.

Sylvestro described her late daughter's smile as "most beautiful" and her laughter as "contagious." She added:

""We are all prone to think that there is something wrong with the mental thought processes of those who disagree with us. It is up to us to rough hew them as you will." . "I am who I am and I'll always be who I am, someday the world will catch up on me.""

Andrea Sylvestro ended by writing that she is already missing her daughter and that she would not let a day go where she would not honor her name and everything she stood for.

